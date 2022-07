Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Fire departments from multiple counties are were on scene of a multi-building fire in downtown Tyrone Monday afternoon.. The fire started at a building along the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and it appears that another structure was also damaged. The building the blaze began in will be deemed a total loss according to Neptune Fire Chief Alan Walls, while the second building may not have as significant damage.

TYRONE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO