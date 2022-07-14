ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

By Dwyer, Michaels
 2 days ago
A new record has been set in Florida! On Sunday, the Treasure Coast Naturists broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast. This year the Coast Naturists held its annual skinny-dip on July 10th at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in an attempt...

Joe Mungo
1d ago

ummmm....this is a top news story why? I mean if that's what you want to do good for you, but our country is falling apart, and this is a top news story?

baby girl
2d ago

let them alone, over seas we all go topless, old men wear speedos, no one says a word, it's the beach and it's natural

