Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

Derelict boatPhoto by Griffin Wooldridge from Pexels. On July 14, Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a new scheme whereby owners of derelict boats moored in the state's waterways can turn them in and have them destroyed - for free! The scheme will help the state by making waterways safer and more visually appealing for being free of dangerous boats in various states of decay. It will also help out the owners of such boats who may not have been able to afford the costs of having them removed and disposed of.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO