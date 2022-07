SPANISH FORT, AL. (WPMI) — A Spanish Fort road notorious for its potholes is finally getting some much needed TLC. Time and time again, someone traveling down Eastern Shore Boulevard is faced with the harsh reality of the convenient cut through to Highway 181 or 31. Someone's tires or rims get damaged, or maybe it's just a bumpy ride and they make it out with no bruises. Whatever the case is, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said soon, that's going to change for drivers.

SPANISH FORT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO