Standoff in Minneapolis Ends With Fatal Police Shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police fatally shot a man early Thursday, ending an hourslong standoff at a Minneapolis apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers...krocnews.com
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police fatally shot a man early Thursday, ending an hourslong standoff at a Minneapolis apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 1