Minneapolis, MN

Standoff in Minneapolis Ends With Fatal Police Shooting

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police fatally shot a man early Thursday, ending an hourslong standoff at a Minneapolis apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers...

KELOLAND TV

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KRMG

Vigil held for man killed by Minneapolis police in standoff

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Several dozen people gathered for a vigil outside a Minneapolis apartment building where police fatally shot a man during an hourslong standoff that began with gunfire before officers arrived. Family members and friends on Thursday night mourned the death of Andrew Tekle Sundberg, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Rally held in Minneapolis for Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS — People gathered Saturday afternoon to honor Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg while demanding more answers after he was shot and killed by law enforcement on Thursday morning. Dozens, including Sundberg's parents, gathered outside the apartment complex where Tekle Sundberg was shot. Two Minneapolis police snipers shot Sundberg early Thursday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

911 caller recounts bullets flying through her apartment before fatal police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- When she heard the first loud bang Wednesday evening, Arabella Yarbrough didn't think it was a gunshot. Then, a bullet tore through the kitchen wall of her south Minneapolis apartment. She grabbed her two young sons, ran into the bedroom and called 911. It marked the start of a six-hour standoff in the Seward neighborhood that ended Thursday morning with police snipers fatally shooting 20-year-old Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg. Yarbrough told WCCO-TV that bullets were flying through her apartment as she ran to unlock a metal door to let officers inside.  "I said, 'Please go get my kids,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Center murder suspect chase leads to crash leaving five injured

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The pursuit of a murder suspect through Brooklyn Center led to a crash that left five injured Friday evening. According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, at approximately 4:20 p.m. officers received specific information about a male murder suspect with an active arrest warrant for murder being in Brooklyn Center.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KROC News

Prison Sentence For Fatal Stabbing in Winona Last Fall

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree murder charge. 38-year-old Sean Emmons earlier entered a guilty plea to the charge in Winona County Court for a stabbing that occurred last September. Emmons was accused of stabbing another man in the leg after he caught the victim in bed with his girlfriend.
WINONA, MN
knsiradio.com

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension And State Patrol Crack Down in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz is releasing more details about the crime crackdown underway in the Twin Cities. Last weekend alone, the Minnesota State Patrol made 1,500 traffic stops in Minneapolis to curb drag racing. Drugs, a lack of a driver’s license, and driving without insurance were only some of the additional charges that came from the effort. It is in response to wild videos on the Fourth of July showing street racing and illegal fireworks being shot off downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.  The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.  Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Truck slams into south Minneapolis restaurant, owner says police were too busy to respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Shooting outside Mpls Federal Reserve Bank leaves one in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting outside the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Minneapolis Friday has left a 19-year-old with life-threatening wounds. Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers from the first precinct responded to the report of a shooting around 4:48 p.m. Friday. Once onsite police identified the man with potentially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Four people are expected to survive after being shot Wednesday night in north Minneapolis. Police say officers were called to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of several gunshots heard in the area. They arrived to find "evidence of gunfire, a rifle, and blood outside of a business."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Emotions run high at protest for Tekle Sundberg, as mother who was shot at expresses outrage

What started as a rally for a man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police quickly took a turn after the mother of two nearly hit by bullets while inside her apartment showed up to share her story on Saturday afternoon. Arabella Yarbrough was cooking food for her children Wednesday night when she says Tekle Sundberg fired bullets into their home, nearly hitting them. She confronted activists at a protest for Sundberg and against police violence on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

17-year-old taken into police custody for gun, alcohol possession

(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

MN Man Indicted After Staging a Politically Motivated Arson Attack

MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Center man has been indicted for wire fraud after filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson. According to court documents, on September 23, 2020, 29-year-old Denis Molla falsely reported to law enforcement that someone had lit his camper on fire. Molla reported that his garage door was vandalized with spray-painted graffiti stating, “Biden 2020,” “BLM,” and an Antifa symbol and that his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis. Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
