Winslow Homer: American Passage by William R. Cross

By David Luhrssen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinslow Homer was one of 19th century America’s eminent artists. William R. Cross takes pains to show that he was also willing, like Walt Whitman, to embrace the diversity of the republic by representing the common person of any race with empathy and dignity. Cross identifies Homer’s ability for...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Winslow Homer
Person
Walt Whitman
