Life in the fast line has finally caught up to a trio of men now indicted for allegedly conspiring to sell a treasure trove of notes and lyrics pilfered half a century ago from Don Henley, co-founder of the Eagles. On Tuesday, Manhattan prosecutors said that Glenn Horowitz, a rare books dealer, Craig Inciardi, a curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Edward Kosinski, a collector, had attempted to launder the manuscripts through Christie’s and Sotheby’s. Horowitz is a luminary of the American literary antiquities scene, known for acquiring the rights to Bob Dylan’s archive and selling it for roughly $20 million. Henley’s papers, including handwritten lyrics for “Hotel California,” passed into his hands in 2005, when an unnamed Eagles biographer allegedly stole them in the late 1970s. Horowitz is accused of bringing Inciardi and Kosinski in on the job, and the squad set about attempting to hawk the manuscripts. The trio’s lawyers have attested their clients are innocent and intent on fighting “these unjustified charges.”

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO