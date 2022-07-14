ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals 2022: mega discounts on Sony, JBL, Samsung and Bose

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuVao_0gfXyxdY00
(Image credit: Future)

There are lots of cheap soundbars on offers, but here's a little secret: if you want to make movie nights really special, you're better off buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

These models use overhead height effects to give movie soundtracks a "spatial" sound, meaning you can feel the roar of a jet and pinpoint far-off explosions. You needn't pay a fortune for this impactful home cinema upgrade, either.

Ready for an immersive Atmos experience at a surprisingly low price? Here's our pick of 2022's top Dolby Atmos soundbar deals for movie fans...

Top 3 Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

  • UK – JBL Bar 5.0 £350 £239 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)
  • UK– Sony HT-G700 £450 £349 at Amazon (save £101) (opens in new tab)
  • Samsung Q800A £799 £492 at Amazon (save £309) (opens in new tab)
  • US – TCL Alto 8i 2.1 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ($114 renewed (opens in new tab))
  • US – Samsung Q700A $699 $379 at Amazon (save $321) (opens in new tab)
  • US – Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX $499 $464 at Amazon (save $35) (opens in new tab)

UK: Best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

JBL Bar 5.0 £350 £239 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)

Want big sound from a small Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar that doesn't cost the earth? The four-star JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a real bargain at this price.

Sony HT-G700 £450 £349 at Amazon (save £101) (opens in new tab)

Here's a juicy saving on a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with wireless subwoofer. We rated this 2020 model four stars, praising its "big, weighty sound" and "impressive Atmos effect".

Samsung Q600A £290 £278 at Amazon (save £12) (opens in new tab)

We haven't tested this particular model but it's an Amazon bestseller that combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with Samsung's excellent Object Tracking Sound technology. This is a seriously-low price for the Q600A, so don't miss the boat.

Samsung Q800A £799 £492 at Amazon (save £309) (opens in new tab)

We rated Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A four stars at its original price of £799. Now, this 2021 'bar is almost half that price on Amazon! A stunning deal on an Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £769 at Amazon (save £130) (opens in new tab) Pocket the huge saving and you will be rewarded with five-star Dolby Atmos performance, plus WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products.

US: Best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ($114 renewed (opens in new tab)

)

Not one we have tested, but this TCL model appears to be one of the cheapest Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy. Shoppers can even pick a refurbished model ("excellent condition", according to Amazon) for just $114 (opens in new tab).

Samsung HW-Q600A $348 $289 at Amazon (save $60) (opens in new tab)

This premium Atmos soundbar started out at $600, so at less than $300, it's a true bargain. We have been impressed with Samsung's form in the Dolby Atmos soundbar market, so the Q600A is a good bet for those looking to sweeten the sound of their TV.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

LG SP8YA 3.1.2 $799 $419 at Amazon (save $380) (opens in new tab)

This awesome Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer has many of the features of LG's higher-end models. Pocket the saving and you will be rewarded with a soundbar that delivers vibrant soundstage suited to the cinematic scale of larger screens.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 $499 $469 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

This special knocks a big chunk off the price of Vizio's budget M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar system with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Bluetooth and a wireless subwoofer

Sony HT-G700 $599 $398 at Amazon (save $201) (opens in new tab)

The Sony HT-G700 has a big, weighty sound that makes for an impressive and engaging Dolby Atmos listening experience. The price drop makes it an even better deal than usual. Don't miss out.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Samsung Q700A $699 $379 at Amazon (save $321) (opens in new tab)

Hoover up this massive discount while stocks last. Like its big sibling, the Q800A (below), this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX $499 $464 at Amazon (save $35) (opens in new tab)

This 2022-released "ultra compact" system promises Dolby Atmos and DTS:X cinematic surround sound with a punchy bass and an expansive 3D soundstage. Not one we have tested, but it looks like a high-spec option for less than $500.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

What is Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio format that expands upon a traditional surround set-up by adding channels to produce sound from overhead. Filmmakers use the technology in the mixing stage to place sounds and voices at exact points in the soundfield rather than simply assigning them to channels, creating an enveloping soundstage even from the confines of a small soundbar.

As well as adding thrilling movement to action sequences, Dolby Atmos enhances perspective and immersion in both effects and music. Most premium Atmos soundbars use upward-firing drivers to disperse sound vertically and reflect it off your ceiling – giving the effect of having overhead speakers and adding realism to vertical sounds such as planes and helicopters.

A slew of excellent Dolby Atmos soundbars have recently hit the market, and there’s now a range of models to suit all budgets. Some pocket-friendly models offer ‘virtual’ decoding of the format, using psychoacoustics instead of upward drivers. While realistic overhead sounds are a bit of a stretch for these more affordable Dolby Atmos soundbars, having the ability to decode the format well means that you will still find that movies and games have more compelling and nuanced soundtracks.

  • See all the best TV deals
  • View all the best OLED deals
  • And our best Bluetooth speaker deals
  • (opens in new tab)

Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Mr Porter, Oracle and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile technology, electric vehicles and video streaming.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung, LG, and TCL from $500

Prime Day deals are in full swing right now, and we’ve taken a look at the best of the bunch. If you’re looking for the perfect 70-inch TV Prime Day deal for you, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all the best deals going on right now, including TVs from popular brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. Covering plenty of price ranges, there’s sure to be something here for you. Read on while we take you through the 70-inch TV Prime Day deals going on right now.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart TVs, Tablets, Smartwatches and More

Some of the best tech sales of the summer are in full swing: Amazon Prime Day has officially begun. Arguably the biggest draws of the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event are the massive markdowns on electronics, including laptops, rare Apple deals, headphones, tablets, smart TVs, computer accessories and more — and in most cases, you only have until the end of Wednesday, July 13 to save big. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater‘s screens and audio system, or getting ahead of your back-to-school (or office) shopping, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything from its own devices to goods from brands...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best 55-Inch TV for 2022: Top Features and Brands for Every Budget

While here at CNET we recommend that you purchase the biggest TV that fits in your room, the 55-inch television is still a sweet spot due to its combination of size and affordability. Most modern 55-inch televisions come with plenty of features and are smart, so you can enjoy streaming...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbl#Amazon Alexa#Jbl Bar
SPY

Top 13 Sunday Amazon Deals: Clean Up on Le Creuset and Other Big Brands Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. It’s T-minus 2 days to Prime Day, but there are already amazing deals on big brands like iRobot and Champion, several of Amazon’s own products like Ring security cams, Echo Dots, and Fire TVs, and a really...
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Apple and More Still Available

Prime Day 2022 may officially be over, but that doesn't mean the deals just stop. Prime Day may have wrapped up last night, but the deals aren't quite over yet. There are still tons of discounts that are going strong. Amazon and many other retailers who were running their own anti-Prime Day deals are still offering plenty of big discounts on TVs, headphones, fitness gear, home goods and more. To help you take full advantage of these deals before they're gone, we've rounded up some of the best bargains still available below.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Vizio Atmos Soundbars Up to $300 Off for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Vizio has unveiled three Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals to coincide with its TV deals, including $300 off its flagship system the Elevate. The biggest saving of...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Xiaomi's latest smart speaker is the spiritual successor to Logitech Harmony Remotes

Xiaomi launched its first Mi Smart Speaker nearly two years ago. The Google Assistant-powered speaker was well received in the subcontinental region and rivaled the likes of products such as the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen series. This month is Xiaomi India's eighth anniversary, and timed perfectly with the occasion, a new smart speaker is launching in the region: the Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control. It's here to give some of the best speakers in the market some severe competition.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Prime Day’s best headphone deals include pairs we like from Sony, Beats, and Bose [Updated]

Update (07/13/22 12:05 pm ET): It's day two of Amazon's Prime Day sale, so we've updated our roundup of the event's best headphone deals to ensure all prices are still correct. We've also added a new recommendation for Anker's Soundcore Life Q30, a pair we like for less than $100, and noted which deals are available at other retailers for those who don't subscribe to Prime.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG Toshiba and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost wrapped up. You’ve got until midnight to shop the remaining discounts. The event is famous for its big savings across everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances, as well as games consoles and alcohol.Yesterday was an eventful one: some of Amazon’s own devices dropped to less than half of their regular price, and there were good deals on the latest Apple and Fitbit watches too.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogTelevisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and yesterday some of the best...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Save $1,000 on the incredible LG C1 OLED TV at Best Buy

It’s not too late to take advantage of Prime Day deals, as even if Prime Day is technically over there are still some great offers to be found. It’s not only Amazon which offers discounts at this time of year, and you’ll also find deals from other retailers like Best Buy. That’s where we found this killer deal on the gorgeous LG C1 OLED TV, which is on sale from $800 down from $1,200 for the 48-inch size to $4,000 down from $5,000 for the biggest 83-inch size, saving you up to $1,000.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You can still get a 65-inch 4K TV for only $400 at Walmart

While Prime Day may be over, some great TV deals are still available if you’ve wanted to pick one up but missed the Prime Day deals. For example, you have this excellent TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV that’s going for just $398, down from the normal price of $800, so it’s over $400 off.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save Up to 50% Off Sony Speakers for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you've been considering investing in powerful speakers for your home or on the go, Prime Day is the perfect time to shop. There are low prices on portable Bluetooth speakers that are compact and easy to carry, while other speakers offer robust sound for the home, with many able to connect to your existing systems.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

During Prime Day You Can Buy This Premium Sony OLED TV for Under $1,000 — Sale Ends Soon

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day ends tonight, and one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen yet just went online. For a little while longer, you can buy a premium Sony Bravia OLED TV for under $1,000. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup, then you’ll want to take advantage of this Sony OLED TV deal while you can. The best Prime Day TV deals have a tendency to sell out, so if the gorgeous Sony A80J Bravia XR 4K OLED TV catches your eye, don’t wait too long...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Best offers on Sennheiser, Sony, Philips and more

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. We’re now entering the last hours of the second and final day of the two-day shopping bonanza.There are still loads of great deals to hunt, though. As ever, tech is a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, and we’ve already seen huge savings on everything from TVs, laptops and smart watches to the latest phones, tablets, and those cute little robot vacuums that whizz around the place cheerfully sucking up dust. And we know from experience that...
ELECTRONICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

29
Followers
581
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy