Best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals 2022: mega discounts on Sony, JBL, Samsung and Bose

(Image credit: Future)

There are lots of cheap soundbars on offers, but here's a little secret: if you want to make movie nights really special, you're better off buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

These models use overhead height effects to give movie soundtracks a "spatial" sound, meaning you can feel the roar of a jet and pinpoint far-off explosions. You needn't pay a fortune for this impactful home cinema upgrade, either.

Ready for an immersive Atmos experience at a surprisingly low price? Here's our pick of 2022's top Dolby Atmos soundbar deals for movie fans...

Top 3 Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

UK – JBL Bar 5.0 £350 £239 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)

£350 £239 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab) UK– Sony HT-G700 £450 £349 at Amazon (save £101) (opens in new tab)

£450 £349 at Amazon (save £101) (opens in new tab) Samsung Q800A £799 £492 at Amazon (save £309) (opens in new tab)

US – TCL Alto 8i 2.1 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ( $114 renewed (opens in new tab) )

$149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $114 renewed (opens in new tab) US – Samsung Q700A $699 $379 at Amazon (save $321) (opens in new tab)

$699 $379 at Amazon (save $321) (opens in new tab) US – Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX $499 $464 at Amazon (save $35) (opens in new tab)

UK: Best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

JBL Bar 5.0 £350 £239 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)

Want big sound from a small Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar that doesn't cost the earth? The four-star JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a real bargain at this price.

Sony HT-G700 £450 £349 at Amazon (save £101) (opens in new tab)

Here's a juicy saving on a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with wireless subwoofer. We rated this 2020 model four stars, praising its "big, weighty sound" and "impressive Atmos effect".

Samsung Q600A £290 £278 at Amazon (save £12) (opens in new tab)

We haven't tested this particular model but it's an Amazon bestseller that combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with Samsung's excellent Object Tracking Sound technology. This is a seriously-low price for the Q600A, so don't miss the boat.

Samsung Q800A £799 £492 at Amazon (save £309) (opens in new tab)

We rated Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A four stars at its original price of £799. Now, this 2021 'bar is almost half that price on Amazon! A stunning deal on an Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £769 at Amazon (save £130) (opens in new tab) Pocket the huge saving and you will be rewarded with five-star Dolby Atmos performance, plus WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products.

US: Best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ($114 renewed (opens in new tab)

)

Not one we have tested, but this TCL model appears to be one of the cheapest Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy. Shoppers can even pick a refurbished model ("excellent condition", according to Amazon) for just $114 (opens in new tab).

Samsung HW-Q600A $348 $289 at Amazon (save $60) (opens in new tab)

This premium Atmos soundbar started out at $600, so at less than $300, it's a true bargain. We have been impressed with Samsung's form in the Dolby Atmos soundbar market, so the Q600A is a good bet for those looking to sweeten the sound of their TV.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

LG SP8YA 3.1.2 $799 $419 at Amazon (save $380) (opens in new tab)

This awesome Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer has many of the features of LG's higher-end models. Pocket the saving and you will be rewarded with a soundbar that delivers vibrant soundstage suited to the cinematic scale of larger screens.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 $499 $469 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

This special knocks a big chunk off the price of Vizio's budget M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar system with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Bluetooth and a wireless subwoofer

Sony HT-G700 $599 $398 at Amazon (save $201) (opens in new tab)

The Sony HT-G700 has a big, weighty sound that makes for an impressive and engaging Dolby Atmos listening experience. The price drop makes it an even better deal than usual. Don't miss out.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Samsung Q700A $699 $379 at Amazon (save $321) (opens in new tab)

Hoover up this massive discount while stocks last. Like its big sibling, the Q800A (below), this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX $499 $464 at Amazon (save $35) (opens in new tab)

This 2022-released "ultra compact" system promises Dolby Atmos and DTS:X cinematic surround sound with a punchy bass and an expansive 3D soundstage. Not one we have tested, but it looks like a high-spec option for less than $500.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

What is Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio format that expands upon a traditional surround set-up by adding channels to produce sound from overhead. Filmmakers use the technology in the mixing stage to place sounds and voices at exact points in the soundfield rather than simply assigning them to channels, creating an enveloping soundstage even from the confines of a small soundbar.

As well as adding thrilling movement to action sequences, Dolby Atmos enhances perspective and immersion in both effects and music. Most premium Atmos soundbars use upward-firing drivers to disperse sound vertically and reflect it off your ceiling – giving the effect of having overhead speakers and adding realism to vertical sounds such as planes and helicopters.

A slew of excellent Dolby Atmos soundbars have recently hit the market, and there’s now a range of models to suit all budgets. Some pocket-friendly models offer ‘virtual’ decoding of the format, using psychoacoustics instead of upward drivers. While realistic overhead sounds are a bit of a stretch for these more affordable Dolby Atmos soundbars, having the ability to decode the format well means that you will still find that movies and games have more compelling and nuanced soundtracks.

See all the best TV deals

View all the best OLED deals

And our best Bluetooth speaker deals

(opens in new tab)

Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Mr Porter, Oracle and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile technology, electric vehicles and video streaming.