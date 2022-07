On July 8, John Bingham struck gold in Marion. Twice. Not actual gold, the precious and valuable Earth metal, but another important commodity: fresh water. His company, Bingham Drilling, had been called by a couple of property owners in Crittenden County seeking help and relief from the recent crisis that’s developed following the draining of Lake George and the ensuing drought that has plagued west Kentucky.

MARION, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO