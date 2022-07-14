ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

5 reasons for optimism as Bears prepare for training camp

By Ryan Fedrau
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BpFH_0gfXrVnR00

Heading into training camp, there are many people already writing the Chicago Bears off in 2022. After missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record last season, there’s a lot that has to change for Chicago to get back to the playoffs.

Despite being in a rebuild, there are reasons to be optimistic for the 2022 season. The future has the potential to be bright, with first-year general manager Ryan Poles at the helm. While there are questions about both sides of the ball, there are reasons to be excited about this upcoming season.

Here are five reasons for optimism as the Bears prepare for training camp:

The new regime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rauDZ_0gfXrVnR00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy this offseason, bringing in Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus to replace them. Outside of having the same first names, these two groups of men aren’t the same.

Poles and Eberflus’ goal is to build through the draft and craft a system that fits their players. Pace was notorious for drafting the best available player, and Nagy didn’t craft a system around his players.

The culture in Halas Hall has already changed, with Darnell Mooney recently saying it’s “night and day” looking at the change. Though the roster looks weaker than years prior in the midst of a rebuild, that doesn’t mean this team can’t find success this upcoming season.

There’s an obvious upgrade with the coaching staff on offense and defense. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams will be used differently than previous coordinators. Eberflus is going to lean more on his coaching staff to make decisions, something Nagy didn’t do. Nagy tried to control everything, making decisions that hurt the team.

The progression of Justin Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ko3Kk_0gfXrVnR00
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

After a poor rookie season riddled with a poor offense, a bad offensive line, and a playbook that didn’t fit his skillset, Justin Fields has a chance to right the wrongs of last year.

What helps Fields is he is going into the 2022 season as the starter. Last season, he was preparing as the backup quarterback, getting fewer reps with the starters in training camp and during the preseason. It took him longer to build chemistry with the starters, which delayed his progression.

Another thing that stunted his growth during his rookie season was the inconsistent playcalling. Fields wasn’t used to his strengths, resulting in a 2-8 record as a starter.

Despite the issues last season, it’s a new scheme that will fit Fields under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Getsy will have this offense centered around his quarterback, something Nagy couldn’t grasp during his time in Chicago.

A healthy David Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZQtN_0gfXrVnR00
AP Photo/David Richard

The Bears running game will be a key factor in how well this team does. Despite Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert playing well in the absence of David Montgomery last season, it’s an obvious advantage to have a healthy Montgomery to start the 2022 season.

Montgomery only missed four games last year due to a knee injury, but when he came back, his numbers slipped. In his first four games of the season, he rushed for over 100 yards in two games. Once returning from injury, he significantly declined, having just two games above 70 yards rushing (72 and 90).

Heading into a contract year, Chicago should expect the best version of Montgomery they’ve seen. Considering there’s likely going to be a better approach to the running game than years prior, he’ll have more than enough chances to have a breakout season.

Unpredictable wide receiving corp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zlal0_0gfXrVnR00
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

There’s a lot to love about Darnell Mooney. He has turned into a draft steal from the Ryan Pace era. The chemistry that’s being built with Justin Fields will be a huge factor in both players’ success over the next few seasons.

Despite the wide receivers looking less than average on paper, there’s no telling what these guys can accomplish together. We haven’t seen Velus Jones Jr. play an NFL game yet. He could turn into another draft steal by the Bears.

Byron Pringle’s ceiling is unknown. He played with a stacked Kansas City team, filled with amazing wide receivers. Pringle hasn’t had a real chance to play as a starter. He will get that chance this upcoming season.

New wide receiver N’Keal Harry gets a much-needed fresh start Harry was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, but never materialized as a top target in New England. Now, he gets a chance to reinvent himself.

Mooney, Pringle, Harry, and Jones might not be the flashiest names, but they have the potential to surprise everyone and help Fields find success in 2022. Fans will get more of an idea of what we’ll see out of this group throughout training camp and during the preseason.

The future is bright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1xDs_0gfXrVnR00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Whether the Bears are a playoff team this season or not, the future is bright under the leadership of GM Ryan Poles. Poles’ understanding of building through the draft and not overspending in free agency will keep Chicago out of a salary cap crunch under his watch.

Poles expressed the importance of building an offensive line to support Justin Fields. Fields had one of the worst offensive lines in football last season. There’s going to be serious effort put into rebuilding the offensive line over the next couple of seasons. The good news is that some of that talent is already on the team.

The new leadership isn’t selling out to have just one good season. They’re going to be patient and build an offense around Fields, and a defense that buys into Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams’ scheme. If they can master that, the Bears will be back to being a contender, not just a team who made the playoffs three times since 2010.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ intense offseason work will please Bears fans

The Chicago Bears are looking to turn things around in 2022 and make a run at the playoffs with a new head coach at the helm in Matt Eberflus. But, their ultimate success will certainly come down to how quarterback Justin Fields plays. After a sub-par rookie campaign, the hope is that Eberflus can help the ex-Ohio State standout thrive in his offensive system.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here was the Chiefs' final contract offer to LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Reports continue to come in that the Kansas City Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown Jr. will not agree on a new contract extension ahead of Friday’s deadline. The latest comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports that the Chiefs made an aggressive push to get Brown Jr. signed to a long-term deal. Schefter says the final offer from K.C. was a six-year deal worth $139 million with an average salary of $23.16 million per year and a $30.25 million signing bonus. The contract would pay $95 million in the first five years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan. The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
CASTAIC, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star edge Damon Wilson announces top five schools

The Longhorns continue to keep their momentum rolling on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Following the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas added nearly a dozen recruits to its 2023 class. The group is currently rated No. 4 in the country, and there’s a realistic chance the Horns could finish within the top three when the recruiting period is done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rising five-star recruit expects to land offer from UNC basketball

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program is starting to see their 2024 recruiting board take shape. The Tar Heels have a few offers out to prospects in the class and one in-state player could be the next to land one. Five-star shooting guard Paul McNeil has really elevated his game over the past year and now he’s reaping the rewards with interest from programs across the country. And the Rockingham, North Carolina native could see the Tar Heels offer him if he keeps it up. McNeil caught up with DuShawn London of 247Sports to talk his recruitment, and in the interview,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Poles
ESPN

Joe DiMaggios hitting streak of 56 games ends.

1924  Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925  Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936  Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football player in USFL gets another NFL shot

Some roads to the NFL are straight — a player gets drafted and then they make the most of their shot. For others, it’s a bit more circuitous. Such has been the case for former Michigan football standout cornerback Channing Stribling, who, after being a part of the best pass defense in the country in 2016, went undrafted, saw some time on practice squads, but never matriculated into a regular roster spot. Stribling spent the rest of his post-Ann Arbor career bouncing from different start-up leagues, from the AAF, to the XFL, to The Spring League, to the Canadian Football League, to the USFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy