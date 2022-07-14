ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukraine: Snapshots of a refugee crisis in flux

By Eric Reidy
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the four and a half months since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the refugee crisis sparked by the war has quickly become one of the largest in the world, with more than 5.8 million people said to be displaced from the country to other parts of Europe. But...

The New Humanitarian

Ukraine aid response shifts gears for the long haul

Four months into the Russian invasion, Ukraine is facing multiple humanitarian crises on several different fronts, with local and international aid responders girding for the long haul amid the expectation that needs are only going to grow and last longer. Concentrated, brutal fighting in the east is preventing aid groups...
960 The Ref

EU promises more Ukraine war aid; calls for sanctions unity

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union foreign ministers promised another 500 millions euros in military aid to Ukraine’s war chest to beef up the defense of the nation as the bloc's foreign policy chief exhorted member states not to waver in their commitment to sanctions against Russia.
POLITICS
The New Humanitarian

Rethinking Humanitarianism | Weapons as aid?

End the crisis or long may we treat the symptoms. This is the cry from Ukrainians as the Russian invasion enters a sixth month. As one guest on today’s episode puts it: “Weapons will end the killing of people, which would be the best doctor.”. But can weapons...
ADVOCACY
The New Humanitarian

Why the UN Security Council must vote for Syria aid access now

The Security Council votes imminently on whether to extend a UN resolution that allows vital cross-border aid from Türkiye into northwest Syria. Without this authorisation, 4.1 million Syrians in the region – mostly women, children, and elderly people – may find themselves without the life-saving support they so desperately need.
WORLD
The New Humanitarian

Taliban quake response, Amhara massacre, and South Asia’s monsoon-hit millions: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck a remote area of southeastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early on 22 June, killing more than 1,000 people and destroying thousands of homes. The quake, the deadliest in more than two decades, is the first major natural disaster to hit Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, and comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with much of the country suffering from extreme poverty and hunger. International sanctions coupled with poor governance have raised concerns over the rescue effort and the treatment of thousands of injured, especially as the United States and other Western donors refuse to provide the Taliban with financial assistance. The UN’s emergency aid coordination agency, OCHA, is overseeing a foreign aid response that has been badly hampered by mountainous terrain, poor weather, and a lack of phone signals. Afghan civilian groups are mobilising to fill any gaps they can. Prior to the Taliban takeover, an estimated three quarters of government spending came from foreign aid. Taliban leaders called on the international community to provide more assistance. UN relief chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council that while international sanctions continue to slow cash transfers, the Taliban, too, is interfering with aid delivery.
ENVIRONMENT
The New Humanitarian

Broken food systems, Cuban exiles, and a deadly Uzbek crackdown: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A ‘broken’ food system and a hunger gender disparity. Global hunger levels are rising, and the food security gap between women and men continues to widen, a new UN report warns. Nearly 10 percent of the world’s population – more than 800 million people – were hit by hunger last year, according to the annual State of Food Security and Nutrition report. There has been a backslide during the COVID-19 pandemic – the proportion of people affected by hunger had been about 8 percent and holding in 2019. The gender gap is also expanding: A greater proportion of women than men went hungry last year. The report doesn’t factor in the strains on the global food system caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The climate crisis, conflict, economic shocks, and inequality are threatening global goals to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030. The sobering stats are a reminder to address a “broken” food system, said Hanna Saarinen of the anti-poverty NGO Oxfam. “It is easy to blame today’s food crisis on the war in Ukraine, but a longstanding political failure to address how we feed all the people in the world has made our food system susceptible to fragility and failure,” she added.
ADVOCACY
The New Humanitarian

Hope for grain exports, France’s new Sahel plans, and 8 billion humans: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Ukraine and Russia are one step closer to reaching an agreement that would allow exports of grain and fertiliser to resume from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Some 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February has interrupted agricultural exports from both countries – which together provide for a third of global wheat supplies. That has caused food prices to soar and pushed millions in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and elsewhere towards hunger and, in some regions, possible starvation. A final agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be signed as soon as next week, following talks between the countries in Istanbul on 13 July – although Guterres cautioned that the deal was “not yet fully done”. Guterres proposed a deal in early June to unblock exports, but little progress was made until the talks this week.
AGRICULTURE
The New Humanitarian

Key takeaways from the latest humanitarian funding data

Emergency needs are at historical highs, but available funding has largely flatlined at pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis of humanitarian financing. The Global Humanitarian Assistance report, released this week, is an annual tally of international emergency aid financing, where it comes from, where it goes, and how it gets there. This year’s report – an analysis of funding trends for 2021 – crunches the numbers to show how spending has plateaued, even while humanitarian needs soar.
ADVOCACY
The New Humanitarian

The New Humanitarian

