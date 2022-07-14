Ukraine: Snapshots of a refugee crisis in flux

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck a remote area of southeastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early on 22 June, killing more than 1,000 people and destroying thousands of homes. The quake, the deadliest in more than two decades, is the first major natural disaster to hit Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, and comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with much of the country suffering from extreme poverty and hunger. International sanctions coupled with poor governance have raised concerns over the rescue effort and the treatment of thousands of injured, especially as the United States and other Western donors refuse to provide the Taliban with financial assistance. The UN’s emergency aid coordination agency, OCHA, is overseeing a foreign aid response that has been badly hampered by mountainous terrain, poor weather, and a lack of phone signals. Afghan civilian groups are mobilising to fill any gaps they can. Prior to the Taliban takeover, an estimated three quarters of government spending came from foreign aid. Taliban leaders called on the international community to provide more assistance. UN relief chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council that while international sanctions continue to slow cash transfers, the Taliban, too, is interfering with aid delivery.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO