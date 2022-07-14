ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwick Boseman Garnered a Posthumous Emmy Nomination This Week

By Karelle Mckay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman just achieved another career milestone almost two years after his passing. This week, the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards were released—and it appears the late actor has snagged a posthumous Emmy nomination for voicing T’Challa aka Black Panther in the Marvel animated series, What If… Boseman scored a...

Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
Vibe

Anthony Anderson Calls Emmys Racist For ‘Black-ish’ Snub In Comedic ‘Kimmel’ Monologue

Kenya Barris’ critically acclaimed Black-ish ended in April 2022 after eight years on-air. One of the show’s stars Anthony Anderson expected the Academy to nominate the sitcom for a multitude of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards—but that wasn’t the case as the Academy shut the show out, earning only two nominations for Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Hairstyling.
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in MCU Sequel

Marvel Studios has transformed the franchise sector of films for a decade. In the past many years, it has repeatedly defied predictions to establish itself as a pillar of the entertainment world. The answer, according to Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, appears to be striking the correct balance between making unique movies and maintaining just enough connection to make them all seem like they belong to the same cohesive family.
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Glamour

Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
Billboard

Beyoncé Has Finally Posted Her First TikTok — and It Includes a Cardi B Appearance

The time has finally come. After first joining the ubiquitous platform on Dec. 17, 2021, at long last, Beyoncé has posted her first TikTok. Set to the sound of “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé shared a compilation of fans dancing, vibing, and singing along to the anthemic dance track. Alongside fans creating memes and vouging to Queen Bey’s latest single, Cardi B makes an appearance via a snippet of one her Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics “in case you forgot how we act outside!”
101.1. The Wiz

Black Don’t Crack: Ashanti’s Beaming Smile And Glowing Skin Confuses Comedians Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton, And Gray Rizzy

On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton, and Gray Rizzy dissect the youthful, effervescent glow of singer and actress Ashanti. If you look up ageless in the dictionary, you’ll see Ashanti’s perfectly toned physique and bright smile beaming back at you. The Grammy-Award-winning artist has blessed us with hits for over 20 years, and she looks just as good now as she did when she first stepped onto the music scene. In addition to supplying us with chart-topping hits, the singer serves top-tier style in the fashion department. Her red carpet appearances can rival any 20-something in the industry, and that is a blessing. So what’s her secret? Ashanti has proven to be unproblematic. Her ability to stay in the public eye with nothing but positive vibes surrounding her is clearly the formula to her successful career and a youthful glow.
Vibe

Quinta Brunson And ABC Sued Over Emmy-Nominated ‘Abbott Elementary’

A day after securing seven Emmy nominations, Quinta Brunson and American Broadcasting Company find themselves on the wrong side of a lawsuit. According to Radar Online, Brunson and ABC are being sued by aspiring writer, actress, and performer Christine Davis for copyright infringement. Davis claims Brunson and the network ripped off her show, This School Year, which follows a similar premise and school setting.
CELEBRITIES

