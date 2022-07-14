Chadwick Boseman Garnered a Posthumous Emmy Nomination This Week

On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton, and Gray Rizzy dissect the youthful, effervescent glow of singer and actress Ashanti. If you look up ageless in the dictionary, you’ll see Ashanti’s perfectly toned physique and bright smile beaming back at you. The Grammy-Award-winning artist has blessed us with hits for over 20 years, and she looks just as good now as she did when she first stepped onto the music scene. In addition to supplying us with chart-topping hits, the singer serves top-tier style in the fashion department. Her red carpet appearances can rival any 20-something in the industry, and that is a blessing. So what’s her secret? Ashanti has proven to be unproblematic. Her ability to stay in the public eye with nothing but positive vibes surrounding her is clearly the formula to her successful career and a youthful glow.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO