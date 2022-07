Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is crediting social media and community members for helping to recover a trailer stolen out of Eyota. Deputies responded to the 200 block of 6th St. Southwest in Eyota on the report of a trailer stolen from the owners of Poppa J’s Kettle Corn shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. About 90 minutes after the call, Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a citizen reported spotting the trailer hooked up to a truck in the driveway of a residence in the 1900 block of Badger Ct. Southeast in Marion Township.

EYOTA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO