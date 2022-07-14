ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Hannah Curtis selected as 2022 fair queen

greenecountynewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreene County 2021 graduate Hannah Curtis was selected Wednesday night as the 2022 Greene County Fair queen. She will preside over the remainder of this year’s fair and represent Greene County in the Iowa State Fair queen contest in August. She...

greenecountynewsonline.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Vietnam Historic Helicopter Will Land At Iowa Aviation Museum

A historic helicopter will visit the Iowa Aviation Museum and the public is invited. The Vietnam era helicopter called YL-37 which was flown by in the Republic of Vietnam from 1965-1968 by Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron Three Six Two (HMM-362) known as the “Ugly Angels,” will land at the Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Greene County magistrate court, week ending July 15

Disposition was entered July 13 in Greene County magistrate court as follows: Brent Aaron Coon of Jefferson, possession of drug paraphernalia, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $91.50 court costs; Lathan Phillip Davis of Jefferson, harassment- third degree, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs; Danielle Lynn Schofield of Jefferson theft- fifth degree, $2.99 restitution to Casey’s General Store, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs; Joann Marie Laxson of Jefferson, theft- fifth degree, $105 fine with $15.75 surcharge, court ruled unable to pay court costs; Eric William Chrystal of Jefferson, disorderly conduct- loud raucous noise, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs; Travis Austin Smity of Churdan, violation of no contact order, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs;
GREENE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Meet Fisher, the Adorable New Addition to the Blank Park Zoo

Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a cute new otter to their crew!. Over the weekend, Blank Park Zoo announced on Facebook that they added a new North American River Otter to their otter exhibit! His name is Fisher, and he was recently transferred to Des Moines from a zoo over in Madison, Wisconsin. Just look at how cute he is!
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Fort Dodge, Iowa

A giant grain silo used as a canvas to depict the history of the city attracted my wife and me to Fort Dodge. What we found over a weekend of exploring the North Iowa community intrigued us so much that we look forward to visiting again. Located about 90 minutes...
FORT DODGE, IA
kshb.com

Workers discover underground beer cave from the 19th century

Electrical workers recently discovered a 150-year-old beer cave in Winterset, Iowa. Chuck Johnson, the electric supervisor who oversaw the project, told WCCI-TV that the cave is 12 by 20 feet and has a “beautiful arch ceiling.”. “When we poked our head in and the arched ceiling, there isn't a...
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds speaks on abortion at Conservative Christian family summit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke for the first time this afternoon afterIowa's 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion went into effect. She attended the Conservative Christian Family Leadership Summit with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Retiring Iowa banker looks back on over 50 years of service

RADCLIFFE, Iowa — Friday was Phyllis Drake’s last day at Security State Bank after working there for 56 years. “I married my husband Dick Drake and had a family,” said Drake. “After the family was all into school, kindergarten, then I started working part time at the bank.” Drake worked as a teller and helped […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Homelessness Symposium aims to end homeless crisis in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Every state has problems with homelessness and those problems come in different shapes and sizes. At the Lutheran Church of Hope in Des Moines, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) field office hosted a two-day event aimed at educating organizations. The 2022 Iowa Nebraska Peer-to-Peer Homelessness Symposium wrapped […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Japanese Beetles Arrive In Iowa Late, But They're Hungry

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
AMES, IA
franchising.com

The Better-Chicken Brand Hatches in Ankeny

July 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // ANKENY, Iowa. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 1730 N Ankeny Blvd. Edotto Brands, a seasoned restaurant operating group, is at the helm of the new locations.
ANKENY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Where to Get the Best Mac & Cheese in Iowa [PHOTOS]

Just one day after National French Fry Day, we are celebrating another amazing comfort food. July 14th is National Mac & Cheese Day, so get your forks (or spoons) ready!. Last year, the website Love Food released a list of the best mac & cheese in all 50 states. Here in Iowa, the pick was the World Famous Mac from The Cheese Bar in Des Moines. I've never been to The Cheese Bar, but I'm willing to make the drive after seeing the photos!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 14, 2022

12:32am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 300 Block of North Cedar Street. 1:00am: An officer located an Open Door at 501 Greenewood Road. The secured the building. 2:19am: A caller advised of a tree branch in the roadway near Elm and West South...
JEFFERSON, IA

