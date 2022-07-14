Hannah Curtis selected as 2022 fair queen

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.

