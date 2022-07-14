Hannah Curtis selected as 2022 fair queen

Disposition was entered July 13 in Greene County magistrate court as follows: Brent Aaron Coon of Jefferson, possession of drug paraphernalia, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $91.50 court costs; Lathan Phillip Davis of Jefferson, harassment- third degree, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs; Danielle Lynn Schofield of Jefferson theft- fifth degree, $2.99 restitution to Casey’s General Store, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs; Joann Marie Laxson of Jefferson, theft- fifth degree, $105 fine with $15.75 surcharge, court ruled unable to pay court costs; Eric William Chrystal of Jefferson, disorderly conduct- loud raucous noise, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs; Travis Austin Smity of Churdan, violation of no contact order, $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs;
Comments / 0