ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Walk It Like He Talks It: Quavo Covers This Week’s Issue of GQ Hype

By davontah
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2xNg_0gfXh2Jb00
Source: Hajar Benjida / GQ

Every since his group Migos came into prominence in 2013, Quavo has been a staple in the rap game.

The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer has amassed numerous Billboard hits with the group, on his own and on features over the years. The 31 year-old Atlanta, Georgia native has also dipped his nose into the fashion world. He has dropped two collections in collaboration with boohooMan that did extremely well amongst consumers. Now, the partial owner of the FCF Glacier Boyz (professional Indoor Football team) is looking to take over another lane.

In a new GQ hype interview, Quavo spoke with GQ contributor Jewel Wicker about wanting to expand his horizons beyond rapping, the future of Migos and his previous relationship with rapper Saweetie.

Like many rappers before him, Quavo is looking to take a big leap into the acting game. He has roles in a handful of upcoming films, including the Robert De Niro-led drama ‘Wash Me in the River,’ due out later this year. He is also slated to be in a John Travolta project, a heist film called ‘Cash Out.‘ As other projects circulate, Quavo told GQ that he’s approaching his Hollywood work with an ambitious seriousness and a clear idea for the kind of career he might like to create.

“I kind of want to be like an Ice Cube when it comes to rapping and acting,” he says. “I don’t think people realize what that man did. He did it culturally in the music and with the movies. I feel like that’s what the world’s missing right now.”

On top of the work he’s doing in front of the camera, Quavo plans to expand his efforts behind it, namely as a director of music videos. He directed the video for Migos’ 2018 song ‘Narcos‘ and is credited on several other Migos videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeL1z_0gfXh2Jb00
Source: Hajar Benjida / GQ

With Quavo setting his sights on acting and directing, it leaves one to wonder where the Migos fit in. Quavo looks at the opportunities as a way to further solidify the group instead of them threatening it. At this stage of their careers, he feels that it is extremely important that each member establishes themselves as individuals and to maximize their impact independently.“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” he says when describing the first decade of the trio’s run. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

Quavo is very aware of everything that’s happening in and around his career and how it shapes his image. This is why he is still upset at how his last relationship with fellow rapper Sweetie ended. Last year, a video surfaced from 2020 that showed a physical argument between the two in an elevator. Quavo was dragged on social media for his behavior.

“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period.” he says. He hasn’t said much about the breakup, and the incident is clearly something that weighs on him. “When they saw the elevator thing they thought is was abusive, something crazy.”

It’s evident that Quavo currently has a centered mindset and has huge plans for the future. Head over to https://www.gq.com/story/gq-hype-quavo for the rest of the story!

The Latest:

  • Get Your Summer Jam Tickets Here!
  • Start Your Day With The Morning Hustle!
  • WTF News: Why You Shouldn’t Pick Up Money Off The Ground, McDonalds Hoax & More!

Walk It Like He Talks It: Quavo Covers This Week’s Issue of GQ Hype was originally published on globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Shows Love To Yung Miami For "GO PAPI" Support

The BET Awards tribute to Sean "Diddy" Combs not only had the audience in attendance on their feet, but fans at home were revisiting their favorite Puff Daddy classics, as well. We watched as Lil Kim, Shyne, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and more join Diddy on the BET Awards stage for an unforgettable performance, but it was Yung Miami who stole attention as she stood front row.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quavo
Person
John Travolta
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug's Sister Says He's "All Smiles" These Days

Young Thug is in good spirits, according to his sister HiDoraah. Thugger's sister recently shared an update for fans after visiting the rapper in jail in Atlanta. HiiDoraah went on Twitter where she told fans that he's doing well and smiling. "Just seen Jeff... He's all smiles & positive energy," she wrote along with a spiderweb emoji, the hand heart emoji, and a prayer emoji. It seems to be similar to what Lil Baby said in early June after he chopped it up with Thugger.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti & CMG Drop "Gangsta Art" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Mozzy, EST Gee

Billboard crowned CMG as the "Hardest Working Label in Hip Hop," and its leader Yo Gotti is back to prove why the collective is deserving of the title. The Memphis rapper has certainly evolved from being a starry-eyed hopeful into a Rap mogul making boss moves, now helping others emerging in Hip Hop. Gotti has been instrumental in shaping several of his peers' careers, including Moneybagg Yo who has carefully remained on top over the last few years.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

DJ Khaled Announces 13th Album ‘God Did’

After months of speculation surrounding his next move, DJ Khaled has announced the release of his thirteenth studio album, titled GOD DID, which is slated to drop this year via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records. The news, which was revealed via a post on Khaled’s Instagram account, was accompanied...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Jam#Gq#Fcf#The Robert De Niro
Billboard

‘FNF’ Rapper GloRilla Signs With Yo Gotti’s CMG Imprint

On Tuesday (July 5), Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint bolstered its roster after signing “FNF (Let’s G0)” hitmaker GloRilla. “GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti tells Billboard. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Good Boss review – Javier Bardem bosses it in unsubtle Spanish satire

The star delivers a masterclass in reptilian charm as the unscrupulous head of a provincial firm, but Fernando León de Aranoa’s tragicomedy can feel heavy-handed. An impressively slick and slimy performance from Javier Bardem is the standout selling point for this serviceable if (perhaps appropriately?) workaday satire on corporate corruption and alienated capitalism. Reuniting with writer-director Fernando León de Aranoa, with whom he made 2002’s highly acclaimed Mondays in the Sun and the 2017 biographical crime drama Loving Pablo, Bardem dominates the screen in a role that exploits his ability to combine smarmy charm with reptilian repugnance. He may be all smiles, but Bardem’s antihero hides petty menace behind his executive specs, topped off with a bland paternalist hairdo that weirdly evokes the pudding-bowled killer from No Country for Old Men in what would presumably be his “silver fox” period.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Simmons Advises GloRilla To Focus On Art, Not Money, After Signing To Yo Gotti

Not every artist gets to enjoy a $500,000 signing bonus, but GloRilla is happily accepting Yo Gotti's half-million dollar gift. The rising star has found fame after her viral song "FNF (Lets Go)" not only took over social media but became her first charting record, catching the attention of the industry. Gotti has been carving out the next takeover label with CMG with GloRilla as their latest addition, and Russell Simmons has some advice for the Memphis-based rapper.
MUSIC
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
264
Followers
3K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy