Ohio man accused of raping/impregnating 10-year-old

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

According to NBC4i, a Columbus man was accused Wednesday of impregnating a 10-year-old girl who then had to leave Ohio for an abortion.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, charged with rape of a child under 13. He was ordered held on a $2 million bond.

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

According to NBC4i, the victim in the case was identified as a 10-year-old in statements made at the arraignment hearing and in a news release from Attorney General Dave Yost. It was also stated that the victim underwent an abortion procedure in Indianapolis.

In recent days, after the Indianapolis Star reported a doctor there had been contacted by an Ohio doctor for help getting an abortion for the 10-year-old, the story became a flashpoint in the abortion debate.

