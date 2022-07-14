ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blxst Teams Up With Rick Ross For ‘Couldn’t Wait For It’ Music Video

By davontah
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFtlR_0gfXeJly00
Source: Courtesy of Red Bull Records / Red Bull Records

Los Angeles rapper, singer and producer Blxst is back!

Today (July 12), the R&B powerhouse returns with the official music video for ‘Couldn’t Wait For It’ featuring Rick Ross. The track is from his latest project , ‘Before You Go,’ which was released earlier this year in April. The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and BET Soul & BET Jams, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards. You can watch the video below.

‘Couldn’t Wait For It’ is the fourth and final installment of the storyline established by ‘Every Good Girl,’ ‘Never Was Wrong,’ and ‘Be Forreal.’ In the conclusion of the music video series which follows Blxst navigating his unstoppable career level up. In the ‘Couldn’t Wait For It’ video, the LA native makes his way to Atlanta to meet up with mogul Rick Ross for a business proposition. The two self-made executives sign deals and live the high life, providing a small glimpse and promise of the greatness to come for Blxst.

Blxst is definitely just getting started. He continues his ascension with his single ‘About You’ breaking the top 15 on the Urban Radio chart. He was nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards. The crooner also has been featured on new tracks from Chris Brown (‘Show It’) and Kalan.Frfr (‘No Stoppin’). With no signs of slowing down, the 2021 XXL Freshman Class member will kick off his international tour on July 13th in San Diego, with Audrey Nuna and Buddy joining as openers on select dates of the US leg.

Tickets for the tour are available at https://blxst.shop/pages/tour.

Let us know what you think about the ‘Couldn’t Wait For It’ video in the comments!

Blxst Teams Up With Rick Ross For ‘Couldn’t Wait For It’ Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Cleveland, OH
