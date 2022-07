FULTON – The City of Fulton has begun a multitude of milling/repaving projects throughout the city, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “We apologize for the temporary inconvenience to drivers, but the end result will be a smoother ride and a better-looking street in both residential and on main thoroughfares,” Michaels said. “This is part of an ongoing, year-to-year plan to continually improve our streets, and milling/paving will begin by late summer on NYS Rt. 481 through the city.”

FULTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO