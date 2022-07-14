ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

fox61.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONNECTICUT, USA — Need something to do this fine summer weekend? From musicals to marathons, a Grand Prix to the Greater Hartford Shakespeare festival, there are plenty of events happening across the state to check out!. With summer comes the start of Connecticut's agricultural fairs! The 56th Annual...

www.fox61.com

NewsTimes

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and you've got plenty of options for cold, creamy treats in Connecticut. Locally, don't miss these 30 CT spots for ice cream, including some of the state's most celebrated scoop shops. New additions to Connecticut's already ice cream stellar scene include Tabitha's, with a new sundae shop in Fairfield, and Dom's Creamery in Avon, with innovative flavors like fig and parmesan, ube and charcoal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

A Unique Connecticut Tourist Attraction Can Be Found in New Canaan

How crazy would it be to have a house almost entirely of glass? Forget privacy for one thing, depending on how far from the road you were or how close to the neighbors you lived. It would definitely determine your in-house attire on a day-to-day basis, or, of course, you could block the windows somehow with blinds or drapes or whatever. Regardless of how you would approach living in a house like that, the architecture, design, and overall look of the house make it super cool and interesting.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut’s first pay-what-you-can restaurant opens in Hartford

HARTFORD — When renowned Connecticut chef Tyler Anderson was approached by a community group to help start a pay-what-you-can restaurant in the Parkville area, he admittedly thought it was crazy. On Thursday, though, Anderson stood outside the grand opening for Gather55, Connecticut’s first restaurant of its kind. “I’ve...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Weigold closes Torrington retail flooring store

TORRINGTON — The Weigold name is well-known in Torrington; for more than 90 years, its flooring company has served homeowners and businesses in and around Litchfield County. Owner Richard Weigold put a message on the company website and Facebook page this week saying the retail store on East Albert Street was closed.
TORRINGTON, CT
CBS New York

Dolphin spotted at Connecticut marina

NORWICH, Conn. -- A wayward dolphin that was first spotted by fishermen on Thursday is making a splash near Norwich Marina in Connecticut. Video on social media shows the dolphin about 15 miles from the Long Island Sound. Marine experts from the Mystic Aquarium are monitoring the dolphin, which appears to be a juvenile. They want to make sure it's not in danger. The dolphin might have gotten off track and separated from its pod while looking for food. 
NORWICH, CT
darientimes.com

Comedian Mike Feeney roasts Connecticut in viral TikTok video

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Feeney might not be the first to take a swipe at the Nutmeg State, but the New York-based comedian has had a successful one this week on TikTok. In “Welcome to Connecticut,” Feeney takes down the state in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

You Can Own Your Own Lake(s) in Connecticut for $6 Million

We have a portion of our parking lot here at the radio station in Brookfield that floods frequently, and it's been dubbed Lake Cumulus. It's not a year-round lake like our neighbor - the biggest in all of Connecticut - Candlewood, but we own it every time it really rains hard. If you would like to own your own lake, or lakes, you have an opportunity to do that right now in Eastern Connecticut.
BROOKFIELD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 14, 2022

(Above) Three generations of anglers caught this healthy cow bass on a recent trip with Elser Guide Service. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass. The shop will be holding their annual Fluke Fest tournament Thursday through Sunday. Besides fluke, there are a number of great multi-species calcuttas and tons of great prizes, so be sure to check with the shop to register and get more info!
CONNECTICUT STATE
themonroesun.com

Did you hear …?

SHELTON, CT — The second annual Aloha James: A Luau to Fight Addiction, an event in honor of James Karcher, a former Monroe resident who died from an accidental overdose, will be held at Caloroso Eatery & Bar, 100 Center St., Shelton, on Saturday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m.
MONROE, CT
i95 ROCK

Pro-Boxer From Danbury Posts Weird Video About Mayor Dean Esposito

Fernely Feliz Jr. is a professional boxer from Danbury, CT. Feliz Jr. made the leap from the amateur ranks, to the pros back in November of 2021. Fernely made his announcement alongside Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito. Esposito was complimentary of Feliz at that press conference and now it appears Feliz Jr. is returning the favor in a strange video posted to the fighter's Instagram on 7/12/22.
DANBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Car shows, monster trucks to be the stars this weekend

Spectators and car enthusiasts are invited to the Cruisin’ East Hartford Car Show on Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Middle School, 450 Forbes St., East Hartford. The show car entrance fee is $10 and there is no cut off year. Classics (both domestic...
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

On the ‘Airbnb of boat rentals,’ CT captains list their boats by the hour

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Captain Morgan grew up boating in Newport, Mystic and Martha’s Vineyard, with a background in sail boats. However, as he got into power vessels, Morgan decided he wanted to pursue his captains’ license, which he received in 2018. A year later, he decided to share his love of being on the water and passion for boat knowledge and safety with others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

Lawn watering restrictions for much of CT

Planning on watering the lawn this weekend? Not so fast says Aquarion. The utility wants residents from 13 Connecticut towns to turn on the sprinklers no more than twice a week. And because of the stage two drought conditions in all eight Connecticut counties, everyone's going to have to sacrifice,...
CONNECTICUT STATE

