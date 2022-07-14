ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanwood, MI

Stanwood man accused of killing family arraigned on multiple felony charges

By steve gove
wbrn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of murdering his family in Mecosta County is now in police custody and has been arraigned on charges connected to the homicides. 51-year old Charles...

wbrn.com

Detroit News

Houghton Lake man killed himself amid murders of 3 family members, police say

Authorities have determined that Bo Savage, one of the four people found dead in a Houghton Lake home on Sunday, killed himself amid the deaths of his family members. Autopsy results show Bo died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while the deaths of the three other family members — including his wife Tirany Savage — have been classified as homicides, according to information released by Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
manisteenews.com

Suspect in Stanwood quadruple homicide taken into custody

MECOSTA COUNTY — The suspect in a quadruple homicide has been taken in to custody after spending a month in the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to a news release issued Thursday, July 14, from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, deputies formerly took Charles Robert Gillard Sr., 51, of Stanwood, into custody June 28. Gillard faces multiple felony charges in the shooting deaths of his wife, Dawn Gillard, 40, and their three children Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, and Joshua Gillard, 3.
STANWOOD, MI
wbrn.com

Big Rapids Police Blotter 6/13-6/14

40-2201408 @ 12:07pm 225 S Stewart St Assist MCSO w/trunarc. 40-2201409 @ 3:45pm 400 block S State St Larceny of bicycle parts, Somebody stole the bicycle chain from a bicycle IFO the apartment building. 40-2201410 @ 10:49pm 1000 block Perry Traffic stop led to a male being arrested for an...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

U.S. marshal fires on federal fugitive sparking five-hour standoff

An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service fired a gun at a wanted fugitive during a five-hour standoff in Clare on Wednesday afternoon. The standoff took place following a high-speed chase the previous day that started with a trespassing complaint and ended in the End of the World. Officers with...
CLARE, MI
Fox17

Man suspected of killing family in Mecosta County in custody

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of killing four people in Mecosta County in late May has been arrested. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Charles Gillard was arrested June 28 after recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an Ann Arbor hospital. Charles is accused...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Road rage shooting injures woman in southeast GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A road rage incident Saturday afternoon led to a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:18 pm on Temple Street and Eastern Avenue SE.  A woman who was shot in the incident does not have life-threatening injuries, police say. Officers […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Three sought after Gladwin County Fair barn fire

A Wednesday night fire at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds is being ruled non-intentional for now, but investigators would like to talk to three persons of interest seen fleeing the burning barn. In the middle of the Gladwin County Fair week, a fire broke out at about 9:50 p.m. in a...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court news, July 14, 2022.

HART — The following proceedings recently took place in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Jared Theodore Greiner, of 1620 Terrace St., Muskegon; Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO); disorderly person — window peeper. Pretrial: July 28 at 3:30 p.m. Bail: $1,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Joshua James Pagura, of 2937...
HART, MI
WOOD TV8

Four dead in separate drownings in West MI

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews responded to a number of drownings in Lake Michigan and nearby channels on Wednesday, with four bodies recovered. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. Five people, two adults and three kids, were struggling in the water, the Van Buren County sheriff told News 8. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.
FERRYSBURG, MI
WILX-TV

Safety concerns not keeping people away from Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - While the weather may have kept some people from the Ionia Free Fair, it doesn’t sound like safety concerns did. Organizers said they have plenty of security and law enforcement to keep every one safe. People said they won’t let fear ruin the fair.
IONIA, MI

