Ohio State

Very pleasant ending to work week, storms return to Northeast Ohio on Sunday

By Samantha Roberts
cleveland19.com
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Climatologically speaking, we are "supposed" to be experiencing the hottest time of the year in northern Ohio. The average high through July 22nd is 84 degrees, and...

www.cleveland19.com

cleveland19.com

FIRST ALERT: Turning up the heat; risk of severe storms Wednesday evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny, hot, and humid today. High temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Hit the pool if you can. It’ll be even hotter tomorrow. A cold front approaches from the west Wednesday night. Temperatures tomorrow soar into the 90s. The heat index could approach 100 degrees in the afternoon. A stiff southwest wind. Scattered thunderstorms develop across northern Ohio from west to east Wednesday night. There is the risk of severe storms. Be prepared to take shelter if a warning should be issued for your area. Wind damage and hail the main hazards. We turn sunny again Thursday. It’ll be a little cooler and less humid.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gas prices continue to decline in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average price for a gallon of gas at the pump continues to decline across the United States and in the state of Ohio. According to AAA, the average price/gallon of gas in Northeast Ohio has dipped to $4.376. This is down more than twenty cents...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man dies in single-car crash

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County man died early Sunday morning after a single-car crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol has identified the victim as 65-year-old Ernest Spencer, of Deerfield. Investigators said the crash took place around 1:14 a.m. on State Route 14...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

