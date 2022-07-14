Very pleasant ending to work week, storms return to Northeast Ohio on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny, hot, and humid today. High temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Hit the pool if you can. It’ll be even hotter tomorrow. A cold front approaches from the west Wednesday night. Temperatures tomorrow soar into the 90s. The heat index could approach 100 degrees in the afternoon. A stiff southwest wind. Scattered thunderstorms develop across northern Ohio from west to east Wednesday night. There is the risk of severe storms. Be prepared to take shelter if a warning should be issued for your area. Wind damage and hail the main hazards. We turn sunny again Thursday. It’ll be a little cooler and less humid.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a soggy, less-than-ideal start to the work week, skies will gradually clear through the day. Unfortunately, high levels of humidity will linger across the area this afternoon. In fact, it’s going to be humid all week. Temperatures will slowly climb up to about 80...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average price for a gallon of gas at the pump continues to decline across the United States and in the state of Ohio. According to AAA, the average price/gallon of gas in Northeast Ohio has dipped to $4.376. This is down more than twenty cents...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It was a small crowd who gathered in Willard Park Monday afternoon, however, their message is strong: “The death penalty is wrong.”. It’s a controversial topic: Should Ohio execute prisoners?. Not everyone agrees with the eye for an eye punishment. In Cleveland, and all across...
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County man died early Sunday morning after a single-car crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol has identified the victim as 65-year-old Ernest Spencer, of Deerfield. Investigators said the crash took place around 1:14 a.m. on State Route 14...
