ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oH57C_0gfXWUsN00
Southwest Virginia Flooding Damage from flooding is shown in the Whitewood community of Buchanan County, Va., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday. (Olivia Bailey/WCYB via AP) (Olivia Bailey)

WHITEWOOD, Va. — (AP) — Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night, authorities said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. After daybreak, crews conducted aerial surveys to examine the extent of the disaster. Several small communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were impacted, according to the sheriff's office.

About 40 people — a mix of adults and children — were reported unaccounted for, but that number was expected to decrease as swift-water rescue teams continued to survey the area, authorities said. A shelter was established at a local school.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said the number of persons unaccounted for is based on relatives trying to contact a resident in an area where there may be limited or no phone service.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that they are in trouble or in danger. They’re just letting us know that we need to check on these people,” Breeding told reporters.

An official from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said accessing the remote area was part of the struggle for search-and-rescue teams. Many roadways are blocked by landslides and approaches to bridges are washed out, the official said.

"One of our neighbors' driveways completely collapsed and fell down the mountain and fell down the creek," Dominick Fragoso told TV station WCYB. "The roads, if you walk up there, they're completely destroyed."

Buchanan County also suffered serious flooding damage last year, when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in August, washing away homes and leaving one person dead.

This week's flooding was less severe but more widespread, authorities said at the news conference.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid with the response and recovery efforts.

“As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Heavy thunderstorms also led to flash flooding Tuesday evening along the Little Pigeon River in eastern Tennessee that prompted the evacuation of more than 400 people from a campground. No injuries were reported in the Tennessee flooding, but vehicles and debris from the Greenbrier Campground were washed downstream by floodwaters, Sevier County Assistant Mayor Perrin Anderson told news outlets.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the 2021 flooding in Hurley occurred in the month of August.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Flash flooding kills 2 in Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died when floodwaters swept through parts of Larimer County, Colorado, on Friday evening. Flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area left a woman and a juvenile girl dead, KDVR reported. The floods swept through the area after the Larimer County Sheriff’s...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
State
Kentucky State
Buchanan County, VA
Government
County
Buchanan County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Hurley, VA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dog helps lead Maine state trooper to scene of freeway rollover crash

LINCOLN, Maine — A four-legged passenger helped lead state police to the scene of a rollover crash on a Maine freeway, authorities said. According to WABI-TV and WMTW-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 95 mile marker 227 in Lincoln. Maine State Police said Trooper Chris Pina was sitting in his cruiser, which was parked in a freeway crossover, when he saw a muddy dog with several scratches dart in front of his vehicle. Pina then put the dog in his cruiser, state police wrote in a Facebook post.
LINCOLN, ME
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

South Alabama man killed by lightning strike

A South Alabama man died Saturday when he was struck by lightning, authorities said. Gregory Shipp, 31, of Brewton, became the sixth fatality from a lightning strike this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. All six deaths occurred in six different states since June 22, the agency reported.
BREWTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Landslides#Whitewood
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee tax free weekend 2022

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. With inflation squeezing all our budgets, tax-free weekends can be a smart time to shop...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2-year-old child found alive after being abandoned in a car for 2 days in Alaska

HEALY, Alaska — A 2-year-old child was found locked inside a car that was abandoned two days prior in Alaska. The Alaska State Troopers stated in a news release that they received a call about an abandoned car with a two-year-old child inside. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the car was left in the area just about two days earlier on July 12.
ALASKA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

DEA seizes 1 million fentanyl pills in record-setting California drug bust

LOS ANGELES — Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration made history in California when they seized 1 million fake pills that contained fentanyl. The DEA announced the historic bust in a news release, saying it was the largest seizure of fentanyl the organization had ever made in California. The seizure was done as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, agents said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman filed for protection order days before apparent murder-suicide in Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman had filed for a protection order days before an apparent murder-suicide in Michigan. According to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, on July 10 at around 3:30 a.m., deputies arrived at a home in Roscommon Township where they discovered multiple people dead inside home. Deputies learned that four people were dead — Tirany Lee Savage, 35; Dayton Cowdrey, 13; Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58; and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — with gunshot wounds. Cowdrey was identified as Tirany’s son and Ebright was identified as her mother.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
113K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy