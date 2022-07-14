Samantha Boger earns degree

This week we remember two young men who died much too soon. Following their deaths, their families and the Davie community contributed to a scholarship to remember them and invest in future generations. Two Davie students are preparing to leave for college with one of those investments from their respective scholarship. Following are the information cards included with the student scholarship contracts.
The Davie County FFA Chapter was recognized as a National FFA Chapter Award Winner during the N.C. FFA State Convention June 21-23. This award recognizes local FFA chapters that have excelled in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters must submit an extensive application outlining activities, chapter goals, means to accomplish those goals, as well as the outcomes. The applications will compete for national honors at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. this October.
Mr. Richard Dwayne Graves, 82, of Deadmon Road, Mocksville, formerly of Statesville, departed his earthly life on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born on April 29, 1940 in Davie County to the late Kerr “Slim” Bailey and Bertha Monroe Jones Graves.
The Mocksville Legion baseball team handled the pressure in Game 2 against Foothills and stayed alive in the first round of the playoffs. Mocksville, which lost Game One 4-0 earlier in the evening, didn’t crack when its lead was erased in the fifth inning. It didn’t implode when it trailed in the bottom of the seventh. It didn’t faint when it trailed in the eighth. It didn’t fold when it was behind by two in the ninth.
After scoring 13 runs on 13 hits at Stanly in the final regular-season game, the Mocksville Legion baseball team’s offensive flow was reduced to less than a trickle in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs. Mocksville had all-around ineptitude (one hit, three errors) in a 4-0...
Almost 200 years ago, in 1823, a French stranger showed up in Davie County and became part of our story as a local teacher. Last week, more French strangers came to Mocksville to investigate the possibility that he was Marshal Michel Ney of Napoleon’s troops. Four crew members of a French TV show were in this area to excavate Peter Stuart (or Stewart) Ney’s remains in the Third Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery in Rowan County; but they may have found more evidence that the two men were the same person in a little book in the Davie County Library’s Martin-Wall History Room, where they also filmed.
Nora Mae Wagner Bailey, 90, of Mocksville, died Thursday, July 13, 2022 at her home. She was born Feb. 28, 1932 in Davie County to the late James Savannah and Stella Wofford Wagner. Nora was a wonderful homemaker and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
Yes, I know that it was straw and not hay in the photo I submitted for publication last week. A lot of people probably do not know the difference. I was trying to emphasize the importance of agriculture in Davie County. Things have really changed since the old-timey wheat-threshing days....
The following cases were disposed of during the June 13 session of Davie Superior Court. Presiding: Judge David Hall. Prosecuting: Alan Martin, Ina Stanton and Marissa Parker, assistant DAs. – Kimberly Roseann Adams, felony probation violation, probation terminated. – Anthony David Brown, speeding 90 in a 70, reckless driving to...
The following were indicted by a grand jury during the June 13 session of Davie Superior Court. – Thomas James Baltimore, fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle. – Anthony Laquane Brooks, possession of a firearm by a felon. – Michael Keith Campbell Jr., assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
