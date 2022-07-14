Samantha Boger earns degree

Almost 200 years ago, in 1823, a French stranger showed up in Davie County and became part of our story as a local teacher. Last week, more French strangers came to Mocksville to investigate the possibility that he was Marshal Michel Ney of Napoleon’s troops. Four crew members of a French TV show were in this area to excavate Peter Stuart (or Stewart) Ney’s remains in the Third Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery in Rowan County; but they may have found more evidence that the two men were the same person in a little book in the Davie County Library’s Martin-Wall History Room, where they also filmed.

