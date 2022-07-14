ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKJ5B_0gfXQZVG00

American basketball star Brittney Griner was due back in a Russian court Thursday for trial after she pleaded guilty last week to drug possession charges.

In Russia, a guilty plea doesn’t automatically end a trial. Griner’s defense may put forward arguments during the next hearing to mitigate the punishment, or a verdict could be announced. But it wasn’t immediately clear what would happen Thursday.

With the U.S. government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom , the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations could move forward. A senior Russian diplomat has said no action could be taken by Moscow until the trial was over.

The Phoenix Mercury center and WNBA all-star was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. In custody ever since, Griner, 31, faces charges that could bring her a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Anger over Uvalde police inaction continues to grow

In pleading guilty during the previous court hearing on July 7, Griner said she had no intention of committing a crime and had acted unintentionally because she packed for Moscow in a hurry.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have said they were doing all they could to win the release of Griner, as well as other Americans the U.S. considers “wrongly detained” by Russia, including former Marine Paul Whelan.

Washington may have little leverage with Moscow, though, because of strong animosity over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be swapped for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout , nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.

Russia has agitated for Bout’s release for years. But the wide discrepancy in the seriousness of their cases could make such a trade unpalatable to Washington. Others have suggested that Griner could be traded along with Whelan, who is serving 16 years in Russia on an espionage conviction that the U.S. has described as a setup.

The State Department’s designation of Griner as wrongfully detained moves her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator. The classification has irritated Russia.

Search warrant reveals new email in love triangle murder

Asked about the possibility of Griner being swapped for a Russian jailed in the U.S., Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the senior Russian diplomat, has noted that until her trial is over “there are no formal or procedural reasons to talk about any further steps.”

Ryabkov warned that U.S. criticism, including the description of Griner as wrongfully detained and dismissive comments about the Russian judicial system, “makes it difficult to engage in detailed discussion of any possible exchanges.”

Griner’s detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, suggesting the trial could last months. Griner’s lawyers, however, said they expect it to conclude around the beginning of the August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Highway 49 Walmart closed until further notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Walmart store on Highway 49 has closed its doors until further notice. In a post on Facebook, store officials said the pharmacy department will also be closed. They did not provide details on the cause of the store closure. The Walmart stores on Highway 98 and in Petal will remain […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

The truth about 2020 may not stop a Trump resurgence

Two moments of accountability will exemplify the January 6 committee's success in ensuring that Trump's lifelong aura of impunity does not prevent the emergence of the truth about the worst attack on American democracy in modern times.
POTUS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
WJTV 12

Jackson mother wants answers about missing son

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A heartbroken mother is pleading for answers following the disappearance of her son. Jackson police said 28-year-old Donald Hewitt Junior was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 near Pine Point Drive. His mother, Melody Vaughn, said Hewitt’s phone last located him at the park at Moss Creek Apartments. After a month […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJTV 12

Attorneys speak on Richard’s Disposal lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s garbage conflict has entered a new phase as the city faces a new lawsuit from it’s emergency provider, Richard’s Disposal. They’re demanding $1.6 million. Richard’s Disposal filed a lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court, seeking more than $1.6 million in restitution. Attorneys representing the company argue Richard’s has provided services […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Ukraine#Guilty Plea#Russian#Phoenix Mercury#State#Americans
WJTV 12

Man killed, another shot at Exxon on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, July 17. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said according to witnesses, the shooting happened in the parking lot of an Exxon near Northside Drive and Interstate 55 South.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
WJTV 12

Woman killed, two shot in drive-by McComb shooting

UPDATE: 07/17/2022 12:35 p.m. MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators identified Darnell Jacques Bright as the suspect. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Bright is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life and discharging a weapon within in city limits. Anyone with information about Bright can call the […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson attorney pleads guilty in timber fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson attorney pled guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud investors in a timber deed investment scheme. Attorney Jon Darrell Seawright, 50, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said Seawright admitted that between 2011 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy