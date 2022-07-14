ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Soft baked cookies, brownie bites recalled

( WKBN )- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that several baked snack products were recalled this week.

The FDA announced that Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has recalled several of its snacks, including cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownies. The recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The following items have been recalled:

Product Description Retail UPC Best By Date Image
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz 853522000184 3/4/2023
3/10/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 853522000191 2/5/2023
2/6/2023
3/5/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz 853522000214 3/6/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 819597013801 3/3/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz 819597013818 2/6/2023
3/3/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz 853522000627 3/3/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz 819597011258 3/3/2023
3/4/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz 819597012569 2/12/2023
2/13/2023
2/20/2023
3/12/2023
3/13/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz 819597012576 1/6/2023
1/7/2023
1/19/2023
1/20/2023
2/12/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz 819597012583 2/10/2023
2/11/2023
2/17/2023
3/10/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz 819597013290 1/10/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz 819597013313 1/10/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz 10819597014515 9/24/2022
1/20/2023 		See image below

The FDA said consumers who have this product should not eat it and should throw away any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

The announcement states that there have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are conducting the recall.

