ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Soft baked cookies, brownie bites recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAy3q_0gfXLzrj00

( WKBN )- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that several baked snack products were recalled this week.

The FDA announced that Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has recalled several of its snacks, including cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownies. The recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The following items have been recalled:

Product Description Retail UPC Best By Date Image
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz 853522000184 3/4/2023
3/10/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 853522000191 2/5/2023
2/6/2023
3/5/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz 853522000214 3/6/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 819597013801 3/3/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz 819597013818 2/6/2023
3/3/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz 853522000627 3/3/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz 819597011258 3/3/2023
3/4/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz 819597012569 2/12/2023
2/13/2023
2/20/2023
3/12/2023
3/13/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz 819597012576 1/6/2023
1/7/2023
1/19/2023
1/20/2023
2/12/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz 819597012583 2/10/2023
2/11/2023
2/17/2023
3/10/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz 819597013290 1/10/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz 819597013313 1/10/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz 10819597014515 9/24/2022
1/20/2023 		See image below

The FDA said consumers who have this product should not eat it and should throw away any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Search warrant reveals new email in love triangle murder

The announcement states that there have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are conducting the recall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Murder suspect linked to four recent shootings

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against Jahiem Brown for the murder of Louis Perez Cantrell. Brown is now facing additional charges after ballistics evidence linked him to four other recent shootings. On July 5, police responded to a call in the 200 block of SE Lawrence...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Details emerge in fatal crash involving Kansas family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver accused of crashing into the Jones family in Louisville was in court for a pretrial hearing, and more details have come to light regarding the incident. WDRB in Louisville reports that police say 33-year-old Michael Hurley was high on Hyrdocodone when he drove onto the sidewalk near an intersection […]
LOUISVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Brownie#The Recall#Brownies#Food Drink
Mashed

The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
People

Starbucks Cold Drinks Are Half Off on Tuesdays in July

Tuesdays might just become the best day of the week thanks to Starbucks. Every "Tuesyay," as Starbucks calls them, the coffee chain is offering half-off handmade cold drinks, making it the perfect time to try the new Starbucks tropical refreshers. If refreshers aren't your thing, the deal also applies to...
FOOD & DRINKS
KSNT News

Topeka family is on the lookout after guns stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka on Friday. They walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The family believes the group of boys thought the house was empty. “They opened the door, walked right in because my daughter was downstairs asleep, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman dies in Nemaha County crash

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – A 43-year-old Topeka woman died on Thursday after attempting to pass another vehicle in Nemaha County. The crash happened at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, on 216th Road at Q Road. Irene Centeno-Fajarzo, 43, was driving eastbound on 216th Road in Nemaha County when she attempted...
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Crash claims life of truck driver in Kansas

THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – In a bizarre set of circumstances in Thomas County, in the western part of the state, a 52-year-old man died as a result of a semi crash. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Steven Hull Raley, 52, was going west on I-70 at 1:35 p.m., when his 2019 Volvo truck left […]
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating Thursday park shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Topeka police reported an adult man was driven to a Topeka hospital with a minor gunshot wound. Officers went to the hospital to conduct an investigation of the shooting which is believed to have happened in North Topeka’s Garfield Park, located in the 1600 block of NE Quincy.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

RCPD warns of former Manhattan resident wanted for murder

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning the people of Manhattan to be on the lookout for a former resident wanted for first-degree murder. The Pueblo Police Department in Colorado is trying to locate Tyler Jordan Mitchell who is wanted for first-degree murder. RCPD said he is a previous resident of Manhattan and may still have associations in the area. Pueblo police said he could be traveling to the Wichita, KS area as well.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Passenger bails, deputies chase down Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 60-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night on N. Kansas Avenue and US 24. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a Ford Thunderbird without headlights near N. Kansas Ave., and NE Burgess Street. The deputy caught up to the vehicle and as the man turned east on Highway 24, a passenger tried to exit the car. The passenger was caught in the seatbelt and dragged as the car continued to move, according to the release.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy