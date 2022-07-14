ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hidden self-portrait of Van Gogh found behind another painting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZFhE_0gfXLILq00

LONDON (AP) — A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings, the National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday.

The self-portrait was found on the back of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman” when experts at the Edinburgh gallery took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition.

The work is believed to have been hidden for over a century, covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century.

Van Gogh was known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.

The portrait shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat. Experts said the subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself and is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible, and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.

Scientists want to lure aliens with math, nude portraits

Frances Fowle, a senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said the discovery was “thrilling.”

“Moments like this are incredibly rare,” she said. “We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.”

The gallery said experts are evaluating how to remove the glue and cardboard without harming “Head of a Peasant Woman.”

Visitors to an upcoming Impressionist exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh can see an X-Ray image of the self-portrait through a lightbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Indiana man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
AMBIA, IN
WGN Radio

Illinois residents: Beware of new text scam

Secretary of State Jesse White , in a Friday news release, reminds residents to be on the alert for scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office or from “Illinois DMV” seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. White said there is a new round of...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
BBC

Unknown Vincent van Gogh self-portrait discovered

An unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh has been detected under cardboard and glue on the back of another painting. Art conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland said the image was revealed by an X-ray taken when they were examining the other painting in preparation for an exhibition. Experts...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
Upworthy

101-year-old reunited with lost painting Nazis looted from her dad during World War II

A 101-year-old from the Netherlands has been reunited with a painting that was stolen from her father by the Nazis in 1940. Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck said she was amazed to see the painting again, which had hung in her family home in Arnhem during her childhood. The 1683 portrait of Steven Wolters by Caspar Netscher, a Dutch master, was a dear possession of her father, Joan Hendrik Smidt van Gelder, a doctor and director of the city’s children’s hospital. The painting is one among a long list of artwork that was looted by Nazis and finally finding a way back to the rightful owner. Bischoff van Heemskerck never lost hope of finding the painting by the artist Netscher, whose work is displayed in the National Gallery in London, reported The Guardian. She has decided to sell the piece of art through Sotheby’s so her family can benefit from the proceeds.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
Fox News

Why is Pablo Picasso so famous? A look at the 20th century's most influential painter

Pablo Picasso is one of the most influential painters and sculptors of the 20th century, known for his artistic versatility and extraordinary talent. Picasso, who lived to 91, was famous for switching his artistic techniques and styles throughout his life. His critical acclaim in the modern art scene gained him a mass following the likes of which the world had not previously seen.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Portrait#Painting#Gallery#Impressionist
ARTnews

How an Under-Recognized Female Dealer Shaped the 20th-Century French Art Scene

Click here to read the full article. Open admiration for the art market has always been a taboo within museums, but that has not stopped institutions across the world from staging exhibitions about the dealers who helped shape modern art. The Museum of Modern Art did a show about Ambroise Vollard back in the ’70s; the Philadelphia Museum of Art mounted one about Paul Durand-Ruel in 2015; the Centre Pompidou has honored Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler with a survey. Looking at all of these venerated dealers who boosted the Impressionists and the modernists after them, a certain picture emerges: the gallerist as...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Paintings
The Guardian

Why do people attack artworks? We ask an expert

This year, a man disguised as a frail, elderly woman jumped out of a wheelchair and smeared cake on the Mona Lisa, protesting about the attention given to art in the face of climate breakdown. The painting was undamaged, defended by glass installed in 1956 when someone threw a rock at it. This month, climate protesters also covered – and glued themselves to the frame of – John Constable’s The Hay Wain in London.Why do people attack art? I asked Noah Charney, an art historian specialising in art crime.
VISUAL ART
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy