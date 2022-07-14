ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport woman arrested for alleged role in murder

By Samantha Stewart
 2 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Bridgeport woman for her alleged involvement in a murder last May.

U.S. Marshals said they served an arrest warrant on Melanie Castro, 21, from Bridgeport on Thursday. Castro was wanted for her alleged involvement in the murder of Marisol Dumeng in May 2022.

Police stated that after the murder, Castro and Glenn Pettway Jr., whose affiliation to Castro is unknown, fled the state. Castro helped Pettway flee to Tennessee, according to official reports.

Pettway was located in Tennesse days after fleeing, and police engaged in a 12-hour stand-off with him after he had barricaded himself into a residential building. Officers said that Pettway eventually took his own life while barricaded inside.

Castro was later found by marshals, and she was charged with criminal liability for acts of another for murder, and hindering the prosecution in the second degree.

Melanie has a bond of $1.5 million and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, said investigators. There are no additional arrests anticipated in this case.

Comments / 9

William Parker
2d ago

she has thrown her life away for good! these senseless murders are crazy. I can tell you this, people are going to be afraid to go anywhere and more people will wind up dead because they don't want to be a victim! I don't have any answers but I do know this, this whole country is in chaos and the end is near!

Reply
7
Vanessa Rosa
2d ago

Our family got justice n my cousin got her justice on her bday finally my cousin could rest

Reply(1)
4
WTNH

WTNH

