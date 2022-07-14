ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘DWTS’ Champ Alfonso Ribeiro Set to Co Host With Tyra Banks on Disney +

By Corey Cesare
talentrecap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyra Banks is returning to Dancing With the Stars… with a co host! DWTS champion Alfonso Ribeiro is returning to the ballroom this season to host alongside banks. Fans are excited to see Ribeiro’s return to the ballroom. On July 14, Good Morning America announced the hosts...

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Are Emma Slater, Sasha Farber Separated? Here’s What Fans Think

Separation rumors continue to swirl for Dancing With the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. Slater has once again confused fans on social media by posing on The Bachelorette red carpet alone. Here’s why fans think Slater and Farber have seperated. Emma Slater’s Solo Bachelorette Red Carpet Photos...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Irritated At His Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017. Previously, Kelly hosted the show with Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan. Recently, fans of Ryan have been trashing Kelly saying that she interrupts him a lot and he could do better alone or with another co-host.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bergeron
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
Person
Erin Andrews
E! News

Watch EJ Johnson and Greg Mathis Jr. Bond Over Coming Out in the Public Eye

Watch: EJ Johnson Helps Greg Jr. Prepare to Publicly Come Out. Coming out can be hard to do, especially in the public eye. Greg Mathis Jr. is seeking advice from longtime friend EJ Johnson in this preview from the July 17 episode of E!'s Mathis Family Matters. Judge Greg Mathis' son is almost ready to tell the world he's gay, but admits he still has some reservations—mainly because of the fame surrounding his father.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Chris Rock and Girlfriend Lake Bell Take Trip To Croatia Together

Chris Rock's new relationship with actress Lake Bell is heading for new waters, quite literally ... the two are on a romantic trip overseas. Chris and Lake were living it up in the town of Trogir in Croatia Tuesday ... holding hands as they walk along the boardwalk -- as massive yachts dock nearby. Unclear if the trip was for work, pleasure, or a combo of both ... but we're told the two were definitely enjoying each other's company.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tyra Banks' New Dancing With the Stars Co-Host Revealed Ahead of Season 31

Watch: "DWTS" Host Tyra Banks Reflects on Her Debut. Tyra Banks is ready to hit the dance floor with a new partner. The supermodel-turned-TV personality will be joined by a co-host for Dancing With the Stars season 31, E! News has learned. So, who exactly will be Tyra's new co-host when Dancing With the Stars debuts on Disney+ later this year? DWTS season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, that's who.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cha#Dancing With The Stars#Funniest Home Videos
ComicBook

Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
People

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Announce New Docuseries Gutsy, Featuring Conversations with Trailblazing Women

Guests of the Apple TV+ show are all women who've inspired the Clintons, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Gloria Steinem. What's it like blazing a new trail for future generations? It's a question that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have been asked plenty during their careers — and now they're putting their own heroines in the hot seat.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Why Howie Mandel Missed 'America's Got Talent' Last Night

The auditions for America's Got Talent are back after a short break but unfortunately, Howie Mandel was not seated on the judging panel. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara were back with their red buzzers, judging some of America's hottest new talent for week six of the auditions. Audiences...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Tyra Banks' Fate on 'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Hinged on Reaction to Co-Host News

Tyra Banks has not had it easy since accepting hosting duties on Dancing With the Stars. Ever since she joined the show in 2020, there have been reports from insiders that she's a terror to work with. A source told Radar Online that it's Banks' diva-like behavior that made execs vet The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro as her co-host. Ribeiro competed on the show in the past. The America's Next Top Model creator was reportedly given an ultimatum. "Tyra was basically told that she would have to co-host the show with Alfonso or not host the show at all," the source claims, ok OK! Magazine reports. "Tyra tried to host the show solo, and it just didn't work. She thought her personality and talent would be enough, but viewers didn't agree," the source added. "Focus groups showed they missed the chemistry of two hosts working together. Obviously, Tyra wasn't happy about the decision, but she had no choice, if she refused, she would have been shown the door."
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy