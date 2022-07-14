ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Whittaker surprised by how fast Alex Pereira 'skyrocketed' up UFC middleweight rankings

 2 days ago
Robert Whittaker didn’t expect Alex Pereira to fight for a UFC title so soon.

After just three octagon wins, including a first-round knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276, Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is next in line for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC) understands that the UFC’s fast track of Pereira came due to his kickboxing history with Adesanya, where he beat “The Last Stylebender” twice, once by knockout. But Whittaker thinks there were multiple style matchups Pereira could have gone through before getting a shot at gold.

“The surprise comes from how fast Pereira’s just skyrocketed through the ranks to get that title shot,” Whittaker told Submission Radio. “But really, I think it’s a good fight. It’s a good fight to match up two tall dudes, striking, been there before. I think it’ll be fun.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of different guys that’ll give him a really hard fight, but it is what it is. … That fight’s happening. He was placed well, his matches were placed well, his opponents were picked out, and he’s up there. They’ve made that fight, the revenge fight sort of thing happen, and it’ll be a big show.”

Having already lost to Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) twice, Whittaker knows it’s in his best interest if Pereira wins but isn’t necessarily rooting for him.

“Maybe Alex just because it makes getting that title fight a little easier, you know,” Whittaker said. “Getting a third fight against Izzy is much harder than getting a first fight with with Alex, so I would have to lean towards that, you know, smart-wise. But in my heart of hearts, I don’t really care.”

Former middleweight champ Whittaker will look to reposition himself into title contention when he faces Marvin Vettori at a UFC Fight Night event in Paris on Sept. 3.

IN THIS ARTICLE
