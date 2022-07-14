Eurlin “E.L.“ Layne Jarrell

Bradford Hudson Mayo, age 84, of Lake Charles, La. passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Bradford was born April 26, 1938 to Claudius and Madge Mayo. Brad was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles where he graduated from Gillis High School. He then went on to attend Centenary College in Shreveport, La. where he graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration. He served as a LT. in The United States Navy for six years in the Mediterranean aboard the U.S.S. Sandoval. After returning to Lake Charles in 1967, Brad joined his father in the family business, Mayo Land Title Co., Inc. He continued working in the business for over 50 years. Boy Scouts was an integral part of his life earning the rank of Eagle Scout and attending National Jamboree. As an adult he was the Boy Scout Master of Troop 5 for over 30 years. He earned the Silver Beaver Award in 1982. Brad also served as the Scout Master for the Troops that attended the National and World Jamborees. He was a proud lifelong member of the United Methodist Church where he served in numerous capacities. In the community he served in and supported many civic and community organizations including coaching youth sports, Kiwanis Club, Avenue of Flags, Sons of the American Revolution, Salvation Army, and Quarterback Club for the McNeese Cowboys.

