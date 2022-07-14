Twitter just experienced a major outage

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Elon Musk has confirmed what so many have suspected for months, said T.C. Sottek in The Verge: "He doesn't have what it takes to run Twitter." The world's richest man officially announced last week he would seek to back out of his $44 billion deal to acquire his favorite social media company. The predictable move follows weeks of "obvious troll behavior" by Musk — including ridiculing Twitter's employees and management — as he seemingly tried to justify his buyer's remorse. Twitter is calling his bluff and taking him to court to demand he go through with the purchase forged in April, which it believes offers good value to the firm's stockholders. Musk claims he can renege on the grounds that "Twitter won't give him data necessary" to determine the percentage of "bots" — fake users — on the platform. "This is weak, crybaby stuff." The genius who gave us Tesla and SpaceX had promised to bring similar, world-changing energy to Twitter, saying he could "unlock" Twitter's potential as a free-speech platform for "the future of human civilization." Instead, he ends up looking like a fraud who "wrote a check his myth couldn't cash."

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO