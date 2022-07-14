ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter just experienced a major outage

By Preslav Mladenov
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been unable to access Twitter, don't panic. The problem is not your internet connection or your phone. Apparently, Twitter just experienced some kind of outage and was down for everybody for about an hour. The downtime affected the web version of Twitter and its mobile...

www.phonearena.com

BGR.com

Twitter is suffering a major outage around the world right now

Twitter suffered a global outage on the morning of Thursday, July 14th. Starting just before 8:00 AM ET, Twitter’s website and its app stopped working for users. The website would load, but nothing appeared on it. Eventually, the website stopped loading altogether. Users began seeing error messages and were unable to log in to their accounts.
The Week

Twitter: Musk tries to cancel the wedding

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Elon Musk has confirmed what so many have suspected for months, said T.C. Sottek in The Verge: "He doesn't have what it takes to run Twitter." The world's richest man officially announced last week he would seek to back out of his $44 billion deal to acquire his favorite social media company. The predictable move follows weeks of "obvious troll behavior" by Musk — including ridiculing Twitter's employees and management — as he seemingly tried to justify his buyer's remorse. Twitter is calling his bluff and taking him to court to demand he go through with the purchase forged in April, which it believes offers good value to the firm's stockholders. Musk claims he can renege on the grounds that "Twitter won't give him data necessary" to determine the percentage of "bots" — fake users — on the platform. "This is weak, crybaby stuff." The genius who gave us Tesla and SpaceX had promised to bring similar, world-changing energy to Twitter, saying he could "unlock" Twitter's potential as a free-speech platform for "the future of human civilization." Instead, he ends up looking like a fraud who "wrote a check his myth couldn't cash."
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
GeekyGadgets

How to recover deleted iPhone text messages

Sometimes as you are quickly changing applications or sending texts while walking or doing other tasks you may have inadvertently removed the text message from your Apple device. If like me you have sometimes accidentally deleted a message on your iPhone or iPad will be pleased to know there are a few different methods you can use to help recover deleted iPhone text messages. Although it is worth mentioning that recovering a single deleted text message on the Apple iOS operating system for free can be a tricky process and requires a complete reinstall from a previous backup of your iPhone.
makeuseof.com

How to Control Your Privacy on Facebook Messenger

Facebook's Messenger app is a smooth messaging and calling platform with an attractive interface. Users can synchronize their contacts on Instagram and Messenger in a single place to create a virtual space for all messaging activities. Since random people can contact you on Messenger, you'd want to create a safe...
Android Police

The Play Store is losing the permission overview for apps

Google recently launched the new Data Safety section on the Play Store. In it, app developers are required to explain what personal data and which permissions they use in order to provide their services. It looks like the company deems the Data Safety section a suitable replacement for the permission list of old. Play Store listings now show a shortcut to an app’s Data Safety section rather than the plain list of all permissions it can ask to get access to.
Android Authority

How to know if someone has blocked you on iMessage

How do you know if someone has blocked you on iMessage? Well, it’s not easy to find out, and although there are signs you can look out for, nothing is conclusive. Those signs could well have a totally innocent meaning, so the only real way to know if you’re blocked on iMessage is just to ask the person for a straight-up answer. But assuming you’d rather not ask, and you want to keep things on the down-low, here are some signs your messages may not be reaching Planet Earth.
The Next Web

Researcher discovered app malware on Google Play that steals your money

Maxime Ingrao, security researcher at cybersecurity company Evina, has discovered a new malware family that can infect Android apps on Google Play. It’s named Autolycos — from the homonymous Greek mythological figure, known for his mastery in thievery and deceit. And that’s exactly what the malware does.
Phone Arena

Soon, Facebook may finally let you have more than one profile on its platform

Having multiple profiles on Facebook has been forbidden for years. According to the social media, each user must have only one profile. Of course, if you want to, you can have more than one account, but you must register your other profiles with different emails. And it's needless to say that this is not something that Facebook encourages you to do. However, soon, Facebook's one profile per user policy might become a thing of the past.
CNET

Google Search Glitch Fixed as New Content and Articles Now Visible

A Google Search glitch that was preventing new website content from filtering into Google has seemingly been resolved. Earlier on Friday, Google said that it was experiencing ongoing indexing issues preventing new content and articles from appearing in Search. Indexing is when Google takes new content published from websites and feeds it into search results. The glitch meant that recently published articles wouldn't appear in Search when users entered queries. Google said earlier today that an update would come within 12 hours. Some kind of fix is now in place. Google has yet to update its Search Central Twitter feed with new information.
The Windows Club

Fix Facebook showing Blank page in Chrome, Firefox, Edge

If Facebook is not loading or showing Blank pages in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge browser, these troubleshooting suggestions will help you get rid of the issue. It may appear due to various reasons, and this article explains most of the common causes and solutions so that you can continue using Facebook without any problems.
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?

"iPhone 14 isn't even out yet, but he's here talking about the iPhone 15." I know, I know… But my intentions are good, so bear with me…. What we know about Apple's premium 2022 iPhones so far is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (which, according to the latest rumors, are exactly two months away from release now), is that they'll be giving us:
