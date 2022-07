Texarkana's T-Line should benefit from a nice bump in funds coming from TxDOT as it trickles down from the Federal Government to help out rural transportation needs. On July 12, the Texas Transportation Commission awarded more than $68 million in federal and state funds to transit providers all across the state of Texas. Utilizing funds from the state combined with an award granted in June from Washing DC, TxDOT is distributing more than $146 million in funding, a 65% increase compared to funds approved in the summer of 2021. This increase is partly due to additional federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO