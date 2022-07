According to Matt Hardy, Shane Helms' AEW appearance set up his return to WWE. Helms, also known as Hurricane Helms, worked for WWE as a producer until he was furloughed by the company in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, he was available to make appearances elsewhere, so AEW brought him in for the Elite Deletion match between Hardy and Sammmy Guevara at AEW Full Gear 2020. There, he appeared as both The Hurricane and as his reporter Shane Helms persona. A few weeks later, WWE brought him back.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO