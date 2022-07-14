ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for pre-season clash

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BndQG_0gfWtk0p00

CHELSEA get their pre-season tour in the US underway in a clash with Mexican side Club America.

The Blues are currently out in LA but preparing for the new Premier League season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYXcd_0gfWtk0p00
Raheem Sterling joined his new Chelsea team-mates for training in LA Credit: Getty

And they've even managed to sign a new star player in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

It's also looking like Kalidou Koulibaly is going to join from Napoli in the coming days.

Chelsea came third in the Premier League last season and lost in both the League Cup and FA Cup finals to Liverpool.

They'll be aiming to go a step further and pick up some silverware in the 2022/23 campaign, but first comes the preparation across the pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqbJj_0gfWtk0p00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRDFa_0gfWtk0p00

What time does Chelsea vs Club America kick-off?

  • Chelsea's clash with Club America will take place on Sunday, July 17.
  • The game will kick-off at 3am UK time.
  • It will be held at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • Chelsea vs Club America will be shown live on the Chelsea website.
  • You can also watch the clash on the 5th Stand App, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.

Team news

Raheem Sterling is expected to be involved in some capacity, having trained with his new team-mates earlier this week.

Expect to see Chelsea youngsters in the side, but also the likes of more experienced players Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek aren't on tour with the club, as they are not vaccinated from Covid-19.

