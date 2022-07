Although dogs do not require healthy fruits in their diets as we do, giving your furry friend some of these treats may be beneficial for their health. Not all fruits are safe for dogs to eat, though. Some fruits can be toxic to your pet causing diarrhea, vomiting or even liver failure. While you may enjoy grapes, cherries and avocados, these fruits can be harmful and should not be fed to dogs.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO