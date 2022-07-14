ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation's new digital collectibles are "definitely not NFTs," Sony says

By Hirun Cryer
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

PlayStation Stars digital collectibles are not NFTs, Sony has claimed.

Earlier today on July 14, PlayStation unveiled its latest initiative: PlayStation Stars, a series of rewards for regular players. However, in a new interview with The Washington Post (opens in new tab), Sony has categorically denied that the new digital collectibles tied to the program are a form of non-fungible tokens.

"It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs," said Sony's Gren Chen, vice president of advertising, loyalty and licensed merchandise. Chen's comments sure make it seem like Sony wants to get out ahead of any speculation that the new collectibles are NFTs.

As for what PlayStation Stars actually is, the reward system can seemingly dole out anything from entire games or products to PlayStation Store credit, as well as the digital collectibles previously mentioned. These rewards can be obtained via a variety of methods, including earning PlayStation trophies, playing any game on a monthly basis, or being the first player to achieve a platinum trophy for a game in your region.

When it launches, PlayStation Stars will be free to all players, though subscribers of the newly-revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service will seemingly get added bonuses. For now, we don't have a specific release date for PlayStation Stars outside of a vague global launch window for later this year.

Head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a full rundown of everything on the plate for the new-gen console over the remainder of the year.

