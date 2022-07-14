ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hitman 3 modders have remade a classic Codename 47 level in stunning detail

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Hitman 3 modders have remade a mission from Hitman: Contracts/Codename 47 in the latest game.

Just below, you can see a gameplay walkthrough of the Chongqing Noodle Massacre, a brand new mission modded into Hitman 3. However, if you head over to the NexusMods page for the mod, or if you're familiar with past Hitman games, you might recognise this as the Seafood Massacre mission from Hitman: Contracts and Codename 47.

The Chongqing Noodle Massacre mod was first published in Hitman 3 in June, but it's flown relatively under the radar until now. This is the very first modded bonus mission for Hitman 3, and it's basically taking the older mission from the series' past and reconstructing it entirely to fit in the confines of the Chongqing level from the base game.

There are two versions of the mission in the mod. You can pick the daytime or night versions of the Chongqing Noodle Massacre mission, and your mission targets will change depending on which version you pick. However, the one constant is that you need to take out the Red Dragon Negotiator, hide their body, and leave a special amulet on a table to implicate the same organization.

It's interesting that only in this mod can you access the Chongqing map in Hitman 3 at daytime. Ordinarily, the map will always load players into a night time setting, and this surely produced tonnes of extra work for the team behind the mod, as they reveal they've had to manually edit out all puddles, rain, rain sound effects, wetness built into textures, and even certain lights.

This is a pretty staggering dedication, and despite the mod team acknowledging that the original mission in Hitman: Contracts/Codename 47 was one of the smallest in both games, it's clearly taken massive amounts of work. Perhaps this will tide players over until the Freelancer mode for Hitman 3 launches later this year .

Check out our guide on how to get the various Hitman 3 Mission Stories and assassinations .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The most tragic NPC in Elden Ring was forgotten due to a typo

An Elden Ring modder has discovered a tragically forgotten NPC who's doomed to toil in obscurity due to an unfortunate typo. During the first phase of the boss fight in Raya Lucaria against Rennala, you have to deal with a room full of 'sweetings,' young scholars who crawl around and harass you as you fight the Queen of the Full Moon herself. Several times throughout the fight, Rennala will call on three of these sweetings to form a bubble shield around her.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitman 3#Codename#Modders#Video Game#Nexusmods#The Red Dragon Negotiator
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Evil Dead: The Game Adds Army Of Darkness Update Update With New Map, Exploration Mode, And More

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new update today for their co-op PvP/PvE multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game. The new Army of Darkness-themed update introduces that movie's Castle Kandar location as a map, as well as weapons, cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, and is about Ash Williams fighting an army of Deadites in the past while trying to get back home.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

A Plague Tale: Requiem utilizes new-gen tech for "hundreds of thousands of rats"

A Plague Tale: Requiem's director has revealed how it's taking advantage of new-gen tech through leaving last-gen consoles behind. Speaking to Edge Magazine in its latest issue (opens in new tab), A Plague Tale: Requiem director Kevin Choteau pulls back the curtain on some new technical details for the sequel. The sequel is a new-gen console exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and Choteau reveals this has really helped overhaul character models and have their finer details stand out.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Xbox Head Responds To Bethesda Crunch Rumors

Despite the many great games it has crafted, Bethesda has developed a reputation for what some players and critics view as shady business practices. Stretching as far back as 2006, the fabled horse armor DLC for "The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion" inspired many a meme referencing what certain gamers deemed an absurd asking price: $2.50 for a cosmetic (via Know Your Meme). Then came the noteworthy release of "Fallout 76." Recognized as a big mess at launch for its lackluster online play, lack of NPCs, bugs, and use of microtransactions, the fallout from the launch expanded to inside the studio.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Secretlab Reveals Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Accessories

Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to announce a new lineup of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alien Is Getting a New VR Game From Survios

Survios is partnering up with 20th Century Games to develop a new single-player, action-horror VR game set in the Aliens universe. According to a description posted on the studio's website, the game is being developed for PC, consoles, and VR. It will use Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics, creating an immersive world where players can be part of an original storyline that takes place between the Alien and Aliens films, in which "a battle-hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs."
TV SHOWS
PC Gamer

How to get Centuria Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Sunbreak tips (opens in new tab): 7 things to know. Sunbreak switch skills (opens in new tab): Unlock your abilities. Sunbreak secret armor (opens in new tab): Get the new sets. Centuria Ore is a new master rank crafting material that Sunbreak brings to Monster Hunter Rise. But like many...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus: 17 Free Games For July Officially Confirmed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the 17 (yes, 17) new free games headed to PlayStation Plus on July 19. Earlier this month, Sony made Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, those subscribed to the new, pricier Extra and Premium tiers are about to get a whole lot more to sink their teeth into.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy