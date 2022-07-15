ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado's Bennet aims to expand Denver’s alternative policing program as crime surges nationwide

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3Rab_0gfWfMNj00
Carleigh Sailon, a clinician with the Mental Health Center of Denver, and Dustin Yancy, a Denver Health paramedic, work as responders for the Support Team Assisted Response program. STAR provides an alternative to police responses to low-level, nonviolent situations, and responders can connect people with long-term crisis services. Courtesy of Mental Health Center of Denver

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet sees the potential for Denver’s alternative policing program, which responds to low-level emergencies with paramedics and mental health clinicians, to become a nationwide model.

Bennet, D-Denver, introduced a bill Wednesday that would fund law enforcement agencies to partner with mental health professionals, case managers and outreach teams. These civilian-led community policing programs would address nonviolent crises related to mental health, poverty, homelessness and substance use disorders.

“Community policing is an essential part of our response to the rise of crime in our country. It allows law enforcement to focus on violent crimes and lets local responders respond to people experiencing mental health crises or drug addiction,” Bennet said. “Colorado’s model proves that community policing can help deescalate encounters and connect people in crisis with the mental health services or other support they need.”

Colorado's senator is pushing the measure amid a surge in crime in his own state. Violent crime has also surged in major cities across the country.

Bennet said community policing programs can delicately handle challenging situations without police intervention, allowing people in crisis to receive help, such as being connected to homeless shelters and substance abuse treatment. He said it would also reduce strain on law enforcement, freeing officers to focus on violent crime.

The Supporting Mental Assistance Responder Teams (SMART) Community Policing Act would dedicate funding to create or expand programs that seek to:

  • Pair mental health clinicians with paramedics to respond to low-risk 911 calls
  • Train crisis workers to respond to emergencies
  • Provide mental health services for people in crisis
  • Stabilize encounters between law enforcement and people in crisis
  • Build case management and outreach teams to reduce repeat interactions with emergency services.

The bill comes on the heels of the success of Denver’s Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) Program, launched in June 2020. Denver’s program has responded to 4,600 emergency calls as of May, none of which required police backup, according to city officials.

Bennet’s SMART Community Policing Act also draws from Grand Junction’s co-responder program and Summit County’s System-wide Mental Assessment Response Team (SMART) Program. Combined, the three programs have responded to nearly 9,000 crisis calls since their inceptions, Bennet said.

“Alternative response works,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “These types of programs provide the right response for the right situation, getting people the support they need while keeping our public safety officers focused on addressing crime. … Denver’s STAR program has been extremely successful and we’re thrilled it has inspired similar alternative response programs throughout the nation."

Comments / 13

AP_001264.496542d987214bc2ac23643ffad74bbd.1413
2d ago

You mean to tell me the party that hates cops now wants more of them?Must be election time!Politicians hate you and me, when will people start understanding that!

Reply(1)
9
Terri Clancy Runion
2d ago

Senator Bennett has forgotten that he has no hand in Governance of the State of Colorado. His job is legislative at the Federal level.

Reply
9
PJ Clarke
2d ago

And when those "alternative measures" are assaulted because they wrongly assumed that their de-escalation techniques would work on someone suffering a mental break with reality, will the police then get called to deal with the individual suffering that break, and then investigate the violent assault committed on the mental health professional? Would that be the kind of violent crime the police would be investigating? Now that that they are free to do so?

Reply
5
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Colorado legislator repeals state’s anti-miscegenation law

Sixty-Five Years Ago This Week: State Rep. Bob Allen, D-Denver, was sponsoring House Bill 57-1039 which would repeal Colorado’s anti-miscegenation law. The law stated, “All marriages between Negroes or mulattoes of either sex and white persons are declared to be absolutely void.”. Fifteen years previously Colorado’s Supreme Court...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lack of fencing cancels Denver pro-police gathering

Ron MacLauchlan has no defense for having no fence. After almost a year of planning, he broke the news to hundreds of people on his Facebook page that this year's annual pro-police celebration in Denver had been cancelled because he couldn’t get 2,000 feet of fencing in time for Sunday's scheduled event.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
1230 ESPN

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Colorado?

Sometimes you have to enjoy meals on wheels, literally, and devour your breakfast or lunch while driving back to work. Is it considered permissible in Colorado to eat while driving?. It's fairly safe to say most of us have been guilty of this. Sometimes, you either eat on the go,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Inmate escapes from worksite in western Colorado

Law enforcement officials are searching for a 56-year-old man incarnated at the Delta Correctional Facility who escaped while at an assigned community worksite on Saturday. Timothy O'Brien escaped after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. His last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., Colorado Department of Corrections officials said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Escaped fugitive from Colorado apprehended in New Mexico

Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped by cutting his electronic ankle monitor and stealing a vehicle, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the...
FARMINGTON, NM
coloradopolitics.com

New statewide building code could cost homeowners $68 billion by 2031

A new law that a Colorado think tank says paves the way for converting all homes in the state to electricity for cooking, space and water heating and EV charging could cost Colorado homeowners between $59 and $68 billion by 2031, and would exacerbate Colorado’s already acute housing shortage.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
Axios Denver

Metro Denver gun buyback sees a hefty haul

Gun buyback drives in the Denver metro area have collected at least 450 firearms since first launching in March, Axios Denver has learned. Why it matters: Data shows gun-related injuries are among the leading causes of death for youth, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes, citing an analysis of CDC data published in the New England Journal of Medicine.That figure includes suicides, homicides, unintentional and undetermined gun deaths.Driving the news: Denver City Council member Amanda Sawyer partnered with Aurora City Council member Curtis Gardner to host the events — which, together with the company RAWtools, turn dismantled guns into gardening tools.The next...
DENVER, CO
boulderbeat.news

Boulder pays out another $1M-plus settlement for police action

Boulder will pay yet another million-dollar-plus settlement over past police conduct, the second within a month and fourth since 2020. The most recent payment will go to Cole Stewart, who was arrested by Boulder Police in 2014 after running from cab after a dispute with the driver. Stewart ran home; police pursued and ultimately fired 10 shots, striking Stewart twice. Medical care was delayed two hours while officers dealt with a shrapnel wound.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Homelessness#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KKTV

Entire police force retires in one Colorado town

WATCH - With El Paso County leading the state in suicides, experts hope “988″ will help. Last year 176 people in El Paso County lost their lives to suicide per the County Coroner. According the the state Office of Suicide Prevention this was the most in the state.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Some Denver neighbors not convinced of Central 70 Project benefits

This weekend, a section of Interstate 70 eastbound is the fast way to no where. Eastbound lanes will be shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270.Then Monday, a second tunnel is to open to a future which the Colorado Department of Transportation says motorists will find "amazing.""We do not want people making this a drag racing event," said Bob Hays, Project Director.Up above the tunnels sit businesses like the Sanchez Panaderia and Restaurant. Ruben Sanchez sees no benefit for him even as this project reaches a milestone."Especially with gas prices now, a lot of our old...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
KXRM

Colorado life expectancy drops

COLORADO SPRINGS — For a second year in a row, life expectancy in Colorado dropped. “This general metric of life expectancy dropping from almost an average of 81 years down to 78 years is a large drop over a two year period and compares to the kind of drop we had seen back in World […]
COLORADO STATE
denvergazette.com

COLUMN: Coverage of Tina, Tay, Wanda reveals double standard

When word first got out that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was accused of an “election security breach” one year ago, the press wasted no time jumping on the story. Rightly so: A senior official charged with ensuring election integrity was alleged to have shut off surveillance cameras, made copies of secure election hard drives and leaked them online.
DENVER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways Receive the National Scenic Byway Foundation Communications Award

The National Scenic Byways Foundation presented the Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways with the 2022 Communications Award during the Heartland Byway Conference in Leavenworth, Kansas. As one of eight first-in-class awards presented by National Scenic Byway Foundation on May 4, NSBF President Chris Sieverdes presented the award during the national...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

City councilman takes action after learning Aurora is 'taxing taxes'

As inflation soars to 9.1% and the cost of living hits a record high in Colorado, the last thing anyone needs is higher fees on top of higher prices, but that is what happened this month when a new state law took effect. It includes millions of dollars in new fees to fund transportation projects, including a first-in-the-country delivery fee. It adds 27 cents to the cost of anything you get delivered, but it doesn't end there.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy