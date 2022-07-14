ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN host Victor Blackwell loses it watching viral video

 2 days ago
Scientist makes an extraordinary discovery about the largest animal that's ever...

HuffPost

Whole CNN Set Loses It After Watching Video Of Sea Lions Chasing Beachgoers

A viral video of two sea lions flopping full-speed toward startled beachgoers sent a whole CNN studio into a laughing fit on Wednesday. CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell giggled their way through the clip, which shows dozens of people at San Diego’s La Jolla Cove making a run for it as two sea lions waddle toward them in haste.
SheKnows

Finn Goes Berzerk Trying to Get To Steffy as Sheila Holds Him Back

In the room where Finn’s being held, he listens as, on the other side of the door, Sheila turns seductive in an effort to convince Mike to go get his medicine. At Forrester Creations, Eric sees no reason to get lawyers involved in their divorce and believes they can hammer it out on their own. Quinn agrees with him, but wants to be sure she’s being smart about this. She doesn’t want to believe he’d take advantage of her, but she also didn’t think he’d have an affair… and he did. Wyatt walks in awkwardly as she asks, “Really, Eric? You’re leaving me for Donna?” Wyatt interrupts to remind Quinn she wanted the divorce to be amicable. Eric says he never meant to hurt her, just as she never meant to hurt him when she fell in love with Carter. Quinn isn’t thrilled about having to say Donna at work every day. Wyatt coughs, “Amicable.” Eric assures Quinn he’ll be more than fair. They had a wonderful marriage and he’d hate for a divorce to tarnish that. He exits and Quinn protests to Wyatt, “Donna? Donna!”
The Week

Twitter: Musk tries to cancel the wedding

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Elon Musk has confirmed what so many have suspected for months, said T.C. Sottek in The Verge: "He doesn't have what it takes to run Twitter." The world's richest man officially announced last week he would seek to back out of his $44 billion deal to acquire his favorite social media company. The predictable move follows weeks of "obvious troll behavior" by Musk — including ridiculing Twitter's employees and management — as he seemingly tried to justify his buyer's remorse. Twitter is calling his bluff and taking him to court to demand he go through with the purchase forged in April, which it believes offers good value to the firm's stockholders. Musk claims he can renege on the grounds that "Twitter won't give him data necessary" to determine the percentage of "bots" — fake users — on the platform. "This is weak, crybaby stuff." The genius who gave us Tesla and SpaceX had promised to bring similar, world-changing energy to Twitter, saying he could "unlock" Twitter's potential as a free-speech platform for "the future of human civilization." Instead, he ends up looking like a fraud who "wrote a check his myth couldn't cash."
soapoperanetwork.com

Another Round of Preemptions to Impact Daytime Broadcast Shows

As has been the case on multiple occasions in recent weeks, the daytime soaps will once again be preempted all or in part on Tuesday, July 12 due to ongoing coverage of the Congressional Committee Hearings over the January 6th Capitol Assault. “The Young and the Restless” will air the...
CNN

CNN Newsletters FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions from CNN newsletter readers and our answers.
