'Gremlins' director thinks Baby Yoda'was copied from Gizmo the Mogwai

Colonel Tom Parker is dying. He’s lost his prize asset, Elvis Presley – and is scrambling alone through casino bars in Los Angeles. We see Hanks’ Parker act as the audience insight into the movie through a twisted, warped perspective of American capitalism – here, Parker is the phony, the conman, selling dreams that can’t be bought to Elvis, at the price of his freedom – manipulating the legendary performer’s status to his own will. This is the gauntlet through which we see Elvis’ life, and the tragedy that follows – brought to life by Baz Luhrmann, a man with a history of holding nothing back in terms of delivering spectacle on a grand stage, be it The Great Gatsby or Romeo and Juliet.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO