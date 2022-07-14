ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Gremlins' director thinks Baby Yoda'was copied from Gizmo the Mogwai

By Scottie Andrew
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

More than 30 years after the original film's debut, "Gremlins" director Joe Dante told the San Francisco Chronicle that he thinks "The Mandalorian" alien, whom audiences met in 2019, was entirely based on the lovable...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Gremlins’ Director Joe Dante: Baby Yoda Is ‘Completely Stolen’ from Gizmo

Baby Yoda may have to pay his dues to another adorable creature: Gizmo. “Gremlins” and “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” director Joe Dante dissed “The Mandalorian” for “shamelessly” modeling Baby Yoda off Gizmo, the lovable young Mogwai from his creature feature, as he sees it. The 1984 classic was produced by Steven Spielberg, written by Chris Columbus, and starred Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates, with Howie Mandel voicing Gizmo.
MOVIES
Polygon

The reimagined cartoon version of Blazing Saddles is better than it looks

There’s no denying that the world’s children are yet again in the grips of Minions-mania, with Minions: The Rise of Gru already ranking among the highest global grossers of the year. Compared to this global juggernaut, or to the expensive productions typically offered by Disney and Pixar, the new Nickelodeon-branded animated film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank looks like a direct-to-video leftover from 2005, like an off-brand combo ripoff of Zootopia and Kung Fu Panda. It’s a surprise to see it playing in movie theaters at all. Yet this cheap, dumb cartoon does offer something this summer’s other family animation offerings have largely avoided: a barrage of actual jokes.
MOVIES
Collider

Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel, Hints at Wolverine Casting

Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Dante
Person
Zach Galligan
Person
Ming Na Wen
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Fictional Theme Park Becomes Permanent Attraction on Universal’s Studio Tour

Jupiter’s Claim, the fictional theme park featured in Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Nope, is taking up permanent residence as part of Universal’s Studio Tour. The new attraction, which will be featured at Univeral Studios Hollywood, was created by production designer Ruth DeJong and carefully disassembled postproduction before being reconstructed at Universal Studios Hollywood — complete with original props and other details from the movie. Fans can experience Jupiter’s Claim firsthand beginning July 22, the same day as Nope‘s theatrical release.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line CrewAnnecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Did 'Elvis' Underperform At The Box Office?

There was good news and bad news from Warner Bros.’ WBD biopic “Elvis” premiere engagement this weekend in U.S. theaters. The good news was the Baz Luhrmann biopic was the top grossing film from the line-up of theatrical releases. The bad news was that the $31 million...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mogwai#Grogu Baby Yoda#Dagobah#Mandalorian
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
thedigitalfix.com

Indiana Jones 4 writer tried to talk Spielberg and Lucas out of aliens

When it comes to the Indiana Jones movies, few in the tomb raiding series are as divisive as the 2008 film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Despite grossing over $790 million at the worldwide box-office, many fans of the franchise don’t look back on the 2000s movie fondly, primarily due to one thing – aliens.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Surpasses ‘Titanic’ as Paramount’s Top-Grossing Domestic Release Ever

“Top Gun: Maverick” has just sped past box office juggernaut “Titanic” to become Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time. Having earned over $601.9 million at the U.S. box office to date, Tom Cruise’s sequel inched past “Titanic,” which in 1997 ultimately grossed $600.7 million. And it brings “Maverick’s” global total to $1.19 billion, with room to grow yet.
PARAMOUNT, CA
epicstream.com

MCU Photo Officially Confirms Deadpool’s Scrapped Phase Four Debut

A lot of mystery continues to shroud Deadpool's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that it's been three years since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox, it's evident that Marvel Studios isn't in a hurry to introduce the fourth-wall-breaking hero to Earth-616. click to enlarge. +...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Elvis - Review

Colonel Tom Parker is dying. He’s lost his prize asset, Elvis Presley – and is scrambling alone through casino bars in Los Angeles. We see Hanks’ Parker act as the audience insight into the movie through a twisted, warped perspective of American capitalism – here, Parker is the phony, the conman, selling dreams that can’t be bought to Elvis, at the price of his freedom – manipulating the legendary performer’s status to his own will. This is the gauntlet through which we see Elvis’ life, and the tragedy that follows – brought to life by Baz Luhrmann, a man with a history of holding nothing back in terms of delivering spectacle on a grand stage, be it The Great Gatsby or Romeo and Juliet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Indiana Jones 4 Writer Admits One Aspect Of Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull He Was ‘Never Happy With’

Since we’re a little under a year away from Indiana Jones 5 finally hitting theaters after multiple delays and setbacks, many fans of the franchise will be looking back on the past entries in preparation for the upcoming movie, including the polarizing Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While the 2008 movie earned many positive reviews from professional critics, public reception was decidedly more mixed, with one of the most critiqued aspects of the fourth Indiana Jones movie being the inclusion of aliens. As it turns out, David Koepp, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’s screenwriter, was never on board with.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Doctor Strange' to 'The Black Phone', Scott Derrickson's Films Ranked by Metacritic Score

Scott Derrickson has become one of the most recognizable names in the horror genre today. Since 2000 he has written and directed five horror films while also receiving writing and producing credits for several others. However, what really put him on the map was when he joined the MCU, being chosen to write and direct Doctor Strange. With the Sorcerer Supreme existing between the realms of reality and the mystical, Derrickson was an inspired choice to bring both worlds to life, and this decision proved successful.
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy