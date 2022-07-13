ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saukville, WI

Car goes through barricade near market

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 4 days ago

As shoppers flocked to Veterans Park for Saukville’s farmers market on July 10, an eastbound car hit a barricade and continued to drive down a blocked...

wearegreenbay.com

One man arrested for stealing from vehicles in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Sheboygan Police Department, one man has been taken into custody for stealing from vehicles on Saturday morning. Officers say that the man was stealing from cars in the area of North 14th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Sheboygan. Officers have said that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle catches fire in Fond du Lac, damages nearby parked car

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two vehicles were damaged after one of them caught on fire early Friday morning. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on July 15 around 3 a.m., crews were sent to Woodland Avenue and Main Street for a truck that was on fire. When crews arrived, the front part of the vehicle was reportedly ‘heavily involved’ with fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Saukville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Saukville, WI
County
Ozaukee County, WI
Ozaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
discoverhometown.com

Menomonee Falls Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from documents at the Menomonee Falls Police Department. Menomonee Falls police received several reports of thefts from vehicles in recent weeks. The following is a sampling of reports received by police:. • A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle with in a two-week...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rollover crash on Milwaukee's north side; 3 taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, July 16. According to the fire department, one of the two people had to be removed from the rolled-over car. It happened near 19th and Hampton. Officers observed a reckless vehicle and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Big crane crosses skyline in West Bend, WI

July 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Motorists look up as they drive under a big crane at Highway 33 and N. Main Street. The equipment is part of a construction project north of downtown.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 1st and Locust

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 1st and Locust around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Milwaukee police continue to seek suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy mobile home fire, arson charges filed against resident

CUDAHY, Wis. - A Cudahy woman is charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to her mobile home on July 10. Prosecutors have also charged Rebecca Rodz, 42, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The arson happened near Packard and Ramsey around 6:15 a.m. The person who called 911 said...
CUDAHY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in Sheboygan County, cause under investigation

LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday evening, authorities were called for a house fire in Sheboygan County. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on July 14 around 10:40 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in for a house fire on School Street in the Town of Lima. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after hitting a parked car on the 400-block of W. 12th Ave. in Oshkosh. Police say the crash happened at about 6:45 P.M. The motorcyclist died at the scene. They were the only person on the motorcycle and no one was inside the parked car.
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert cancelled for Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: Davis Witty has been located and is safe, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a silver alert for a missing man from Milwaukee County. 86-year-old Davis Witty is described as a white man with blue eyes. He is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1433 Ontario Avenue Sheboygan WI

ABSOLUTE MUST SEE RARE CITY GEM ON THE SHEBOYGAN RIVER! This 3 bedroom beauty is its own private oasis. Once inside the gate, you would never know you are in the city! Nestled in right next to the beautiful Kiwanis Park you are close to all the city amenities and events as well as easy access to the highway. Driving up you will find a 1 car finished garage with heating abilities and an extra parking spaces for 2 cars as well as easy off street parking. Through the gate you are welcomed with a GORGEOUS back yard you will never want to leave. Perfect for parties and entertaining the back yard features 2 large decks, fireplace, bar area, and outdoor lighting. This property is on a waterfront lot with steps down to the river with another deck. Inside you will find a beautiful living area with large picture windows overlooking the river. The modern kitchen featured a tub style sink, island, and snack counter! The rest of the main level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has another full bath, laundry room, a kitchenette, Living room with natural fireplace, and an unfinished storage area. This home will not last long…. call today for a showing!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead after colliding with a parked car

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an accident that involved a motorcycle and a parked car in the City of Oshkosh on Wednesday. According to a release, around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to the 400 Block of West 12th Avenue for a report of an accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
Racine County Eye

Caledonia Police Department Weekly Police Reports July 6-12

Recently, Caledonia Police Department Deputy Chief of Police Shawn Engleman shared the Village of Caledonia’s weekly police reports. Between the dates of July 6 and July 12, there were 353 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia Police Department. According to the Deputy Chief of Police, 97 of the calls were traffic stops, 5 of the calls were for accidents, and 3 of the calls were for OWI arrests.
CALEDONIA, WI
TMJ4 News

24-year-old man shot and killed near 41st and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The Milwaukee police said the incident happened near 41st and Capitol. A 24-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said the circumstances leading up to the shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI

