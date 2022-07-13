Car goes through barricade near market

ABSOLUTE MUST SEE RARE CITY GEM ON THE SHEBOYGAN RIVER! This 3 bedroom beauty is its own private oasis. Once inside the gate, you would never know you are in the city! Nestled in right next to the beautiful Kiwanis Park you are close to all the city amenities and events as well as easy access to the highway. Driving up you will find a 1 car finished garage with heating abilities and an extra parking spaces for 2 cars as well as easy off street parking. Through the gate you are welcomed with a GORGEOUS back yard you will never want to leave. Perfect for parties and entertaining the back yard features 2 large decks, fireplace, bar area, and outdoor lighting. This property is on a waterfront lot with steps down to the river with another deck. Inside you will find a beautiful living area with large picture windows overlooking the river. The modern kitchen featured a tub style sink, island, and snack counter! The rest of the main level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has another full bath, laundry room, a kitchenette, Living room with natural fireplace, and an unfinished storage area. This home will not last long…. call today for a showing!

