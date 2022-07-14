Lyrics cannot be used as evidence in NBA YoungBoy trial; defense points to lack of fingerprints on gun

Recent rise in gun homicides concentrated in South-Central and Midwest states. That’s according to a new RAND study looking at gun-related homicides from 2006 through 2019. After a decades-long decline, homicides began rising again in 2014, a trend entirely driven by rising gun homicides which began diverging from the non-gun homicide trend in the 2000s and became especially pronounced after 2014. In addition to affecting South-Central and Midwest states, the gun homicides trend after 2014 disproportionately affected Black people, Native Americans, and Alaskan Natives. While the trends varied widely, the areas and groups that were historically most affected by gun violence saw the highest recent increases. “Unfortunately, this ongoing spike in firearm killings has reversed a trend that saw disparities waning over the previous two decades,” said Rosanna Smart, the study’s lead author. The gun violence surge during the pandemic has only further compounded these disparities.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO