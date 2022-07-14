ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lyrics cannot be used as evidence in NBA YoungBoy trial; defense points to lack of fingerprints on gun

By Mykal Vincent
fox8live.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (WVUE) - The first of two felony gun possession trials for Baton Rouge chart-topping rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, real name Kentrell Gaulden, began Tuesday (July 12) in a Los Angeles federal courtroom. Before jury selection and opening statements, U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled...

www.fox8live.com

HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Rages While Being Handcuffed In Georgia: 'I'm Ready To Fight!'

Boosie Badazz was placed in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) after he was reportedly pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, according to TMZ. The Baton Rouge rapper was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV at the time he was pulled over, with 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence in the driver’s seat. After stopping them, police officers claimed they could smell marijuana, leading them to searching the vehicle and finding a bag of weed and a large bag of cash.
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's "Not Guilty" Verdict

Today was a huge day for none other than NBA YoungBoy. As many of you already know, YoungBoy was in California this past week where he was battling federal gun charges stemming from his FBI arrest last year. His lawyers were working extremely hard to beat the case, and they came through with some pretty exceptional wins throughout the week which eventually led to his exoneration. The judge revealed that YoungBoy was not guilty, and fans couldn't have been happier.
NBA
The Independent

Louisiana judge overturns decision to place daughter in custody of mother’s alleged rapist

A Louisiana judge has reversed his previous decision and temporarily removed a teenager from the custody of her biological father after her mother went public with accusations that the girl had been conceived from rape.Judge Jeffrey Ashe on Tuesday issued an ordered placing the teen with guardians and giving her parents, Crysta Abelseth and John Barnes, supervised custody on alternating weekends until a trial next month settles the matter.The girl is with a trusted third party, agreed upon by both parents, who have remained “neutral” throughout the messy custody battle, said criminal defense trial attorneyJarrett Ambeau, who is representing Ms...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Detroit to pay $7.5M to man who claims cops switched bullets

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Nba Youngboy
thesource.com

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested In Miami

Rapper SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Harden is under arrest again. This time he’s accused of trying to flee officers on a personal watercraft. Miami police say he tried to elude authorities while riding a jet ski in Virginia Key. The 20-year-old “Beat Box” rapper from Jacksonville is charged with reckless...
MIAMI, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
The FADER

YNW Melly will no longer face the death penalty in double murder case

YNW Melly no longer faces the possibility of the death penalty in the Florida rapper's ongoing double trial, his attorney confirmed to The FADER. Melly (real name Jamell Maurice Demons) faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr, who were shot and killed in October 2018. Melly has pled not guilty.
FLORIDA STATE
#Fbi#Fingerprint#District Court
HuffPost

Kodak Black Arrested In Florida, Charged With Trafficking Oxycodone

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was stopped in Fort Lauderdale by Florida Highway Patrol officers who said they suspected the tints on his windows were darker than legally permitted, according to The Miami Herald. They also said his license and registration were expired.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Complex

FBI Seized $6.1 Million From Reseller Zadeh Kicks

New details behind the dissolution of the sneaker resale company Zadeh Kicks LLC have emerged. On Thursday, the appointed receiver of the case, David P. Stapleton, submitted the Initial Inventory and Report on the company’s dissolution to the circuit court of Lane county in Oregon, which shed some light on new details regarding the operation of the company itself.
ECONOMY
thetrace.org

The Unequal Distribution of Rising Gun Homicides

Recent rise in gun homicides concentrated in South-Central and Midwest states. That’s according to a new RAND study looking at gun-related homicides from 2006 through 2019. After a decades-long decline, homicides began rising again in 2014, a trend entirely driven by rising gun homicides which began diverging from the non-gun homicide trend in the 2000s and became especially pronounced after 2014. In addition to affecting South-Central and Midwest states, the gun homicides trend after 2014 disproportionately affected Black people, Native Americans, and Alaskan Natives. While the trends varied widely, the areas and groups that were historically most affected by gun violence saw the highest recent increases. “Unfortunately, this ongoing spike in firearm killings has reversed a trend that saw disparities waning over the previous two decades,” said Rosanna Smart, the study’s lead author. The gun violence surge during the pandemic has only further compounded these disparities.
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Kentucky

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Kentucky, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
KENTUCKY STATE
TMZ.com

Blueface Lands Bombs, Drops Opponent In New Sparring Video

Shield your eyes, Nick Young ... Blueface just shared new training video, and the rap star looks pretty sharp, sending his sparring partner to the canvas with big hooks to the head. And, the "Thotiana" rapper can crack!. Of course, he's boxing former 37-year-old, 12-year NBA vet Nick Young --...
LOS ANGELES, CA

