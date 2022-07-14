ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bob Dylan Embarks on First UK Tour in Five Years

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RamQ9_0gfWWEzm00

Bob Dylan has extended his ongoing tour with added dates in the U.K. in the fall of 2022, marking the first time he’s played in the region in five years.

Kicking off in Oslo, Norway on Sept. 25, Dylan will continue with shows in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, and Amsterdam, before playing four nights at the Palladium in London and wrapping up with two shows at the Armadillo in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31.

In support of his 39th album Rough and Rowdy Ways, released in 2020, and his first album since Tempest in 2012, Dylan has continued to tour extensively in support of the album since the fall of 2021 and recently closed out the West Coast leg of his tour in June.

In July, a one-of-a-kind re-recorded version of “Blowin’ in the Wind”—the debut release using collaborator T Bone Burnett’s new analog format Ionic Original—sold at Christie’s for more than $1.7 million.

U.K. ‘Rough and Rowdy Worldwide Tour’ Dates

Oct 19: London Palladium

Oct 20: London Palladium

Oct 23: London Palladium

Oct 24: London Palladium

Oct 26: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Oct 27: Bonus Arena, Hull

Oct 28: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Oct 30: Armadillo, Glasgow

Oct 31: Armadillo Glasgow

Photo: FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Paramore to launch first tour in four years

July 15 (UPI) -- Paramore is going on tour in 2022. The rock band announced a new North American tour, their first in four years, on Friday. Paramore will kick off the fall tour Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Popculture

Tom Jones Responds to Rumor He Collapsed Onstage Before Canceling Concert

Music legend Tom Jones denied rumors he collapsed on stage before he canceled a show in Budapest. Instead, the "It's Not Unusual" singer said he was diagnosed with "viral laryngitis" and was told to rest his vocal cords. The Budapest show was rescheduled for August. Jones, 82, reportedly collapsed at...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Glasgow#London Palladium#Rough And Rowdy Ways#Tempest#Ionic Original#Christie#Armadillo Glasgow Photo
musictimes.com

Paul Ryder Cause of Death Mysterious: Happy Mondays Bassist Dead at 58

Paul Ryder, popularly known for being a bassist and one of the founding members of the British alt-rock band Happy Mondays, has passed away at the age of 58. In a statement posted on social media, the band confirmed the tragic news, writing, "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Alanis Morissette Pays Homage to Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins in London

Click here to read the full article. Alanis Morissette paid homage to her former bandmate, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, during her performance at the O2 Arena in London last night, June 28. The singer is on tour for the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill (which had been rescheduled due to Covid concerns). Hawkins had joined her live band for that album’s tour in 1995 and he continued to perform with her until 1997 when he joined Foo Fighters. Last night, during her performance of “Ironic,” images of Hawkins were featured on the screen on stage behind her, which...
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Review: The Marsh Girl Gets Too Lush Of An Adaptation

When Delia Owens’ debut novel Where The Crawdads Sing hit bookshelves in 2018, it became a page-turning bestseller, particular thanks to the thriller being featured as a title in Reese Witherspoon's book club. Just four years after its release and over 12 million copies sold, the novel has made the journey to live-action a la associated projects like Gone Girl and Big Little Lies – however, Olivia Newman’s take on the popular book skips the grittiness of the source material to be a glossier adaptation compared to those other films.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 32 Best Nina Simone Quotes

Nina Simone may be the most underrated artist of the past 100 years. Yes, it’s true, many know her name. Many know she plays piano and sings big, heartfelt, hefty songs. But is she as appreciated as she should be?. Truly, Simone was a powerhouse. With songs like “Feeling...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Alice Cooper reenlists former lead guitarist Kane Roberts for fall tour

Roberts’ return comes after Cooper’s former resident shred star Nita Strauss announced her departure from the lineup earlier this week. Alice Cooper has announced that his former guitarist Kane Roberts will be returning to his band lineup this year to complete his 2022 fall tour dates. The news...
MUSIC
WWD

Paris Retail Safari: Follow Your Nose

PARIS — Fragrance is having a real moment these days, especially in Paris, where new retail concepts selling scent abound. Here is a look at what some of the newest are. British perfumer Lyn Harris opened the first boutique in France for her eight-year-old brand Perfumer H in Paris’ Marais district in April.
RETAIL
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy