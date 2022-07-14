CPSO investigating crash involving SUV, 18-wheeler on LA-2
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred right before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. It happened on Louisiana Highway...shreveportmag.com
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred right before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. It happened on Louisiana Highway...shreveportmag.com
Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.https://shreveportmag.com/
Comments / 0