CPSO investigating crash involving SUV, 18-wheeler on LA-2

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were involved in a shoot-out between each other in Caddo Heights; bullets hit a house. On July 16 at 12:27 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to Ridgemoor Avenue and Vivian Street area where shots were fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told officers that occupants of two vehicles were driving and firing shots at each other. Both vehicles then fled. A house was struck by bullets but no one in the home was injured.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO