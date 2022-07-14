Twitter Shares Surge Around 8%, Here's 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Decided Dogecoin is a Good Buy? Good news! It’s available on many of the best exchanges including Gemini, Crypto.com, eToro and Robinhood!. Most cryptocurrencies strongly depend on hype and spreading adoption as far and as wide as possible. Some would completely collapse without it because they simply don’t have any real uses. Dogecoin is the perfect example of a generally useless crypto driven by hype. Even though you can’t do much with DOGE, it became one of the most popular cryptos in the world and rocketed over 1,100% in less than 1 month last year. No matter what you think of the token, this is clearly an impressive feat. Influencers would be insane to give a $10, $5 or even $1 Dogecoin price prediction a few years ago. Now they are mostly just far too optimistic.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO