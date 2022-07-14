ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Twitter Shares Surge Around 8%, Here's 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB shares climbed 71.1% to close at $5.20. Qurate Retail will host a conference call to discuss Q2 results on Friday, August 5th. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB gained 48.9% to close at $14.00. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX jumped 47.2% to close at $1.81 after the...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Tesla To $380? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Piper Sandler raised Starbucks Corporation SBUX price target from $80 to $84. Starbucks shares rose 1% to $80.41 in pre-market trading. Stifel boosted Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $345 to $400. Domino's shares fell 2.6% to $396.02 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Yum!...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goldman Sachs Group GS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goldman Sachs Group beat estimated earnings by 6.62%, reporting an EPS of $7.73 versus an estimate of $7.25. Revenue was down $3.52 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Market Volatility Declines Ahead Of Big Earnings Release

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell around 6.2% to 24.76 on Monday. US stocks recorded sharp gains on Friday following the release of several economic reports. Retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June, beating market estimates of a 0.8% gain, while the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index climbed to 51.1 in July versus a record low level of 50 in the previous month.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A $1-Million Bet On Upside To Tesla Stock

Tesla Inc’s TSLA head of artificial intelligence and leader of Autopilot, Andrej Karpathy, Wednesday announced his departure from the company. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the volume traded in Tesla’s stock on Thursday outpaced the next five highest trading companies combined. The options...
STOCKS
#Waitr Holdings Inc#Kaspien Holdings Inc#Ipo#Qrteb#Qurate Retail#Q2#Xortx Therapeutics Inc#Unity Software#Tdh Holdings Inc#Petz#Sec#Nucana Plc Ncna#Gilead#European Patent#Goss#Rytm#Goldman Sachs#Pbts#The Olb Group Inc
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invest $100 In Ethereum Classic Today And It Surges Back To All-Time High

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the inheritor of the original Ethereum blockchain. The cryptocurrency came into being after a contentious hard fork dating back to July 2016. After the hard fork, Ethereum split into ETC and Ethereum ETH/USD. The ETC project describes itself as a “response to contract censorship on sister chain Ethereum” and says it has the “ability to resist censorship against all the odds.”
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 18, 2022

CME data available on A7’s platform (NASDAQ: CME) TDA enhancing thinkorswim product (NYSE: SCHW) Adobe: BNPL sees major slowdown (NASDAQ: ADBE) TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market. $0 direct access routing and no...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 15, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 37.98% at $0.02. Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 13.33% at $9.10. Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 4.15% at $2.26. ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.78% at $67.59. MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.09% at $0.70. LOSERS:. Innovative Ind Props IIPR...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Dogecoin a Good Buy?

Decided Dogecoin is a Good Buy? Good news! It’s available on many of the best exchanges including Gemini, Crypto.com, eToro and Robinhood!. Most cryptocurrencies strongly depend on hype and spreading adoption as far and as wide as possible. Some would completely collapse without it because they simply don’t have any real uses. Dogecoin is the perfect example of a generally useless crypto driven by hype. Even though you can’t do much with DOGE, it became one of the most popular cryptos in the world and rocketed over 1,100% in less than 1 month last year. No matter what you think of the token, this is clearly an impressive feat. Influencers would be insane to give a $10, $5 or even $1 Dogecoin price prediction a few years ago. Now they are mostly just far too optimistic.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About United Parcel Service

Analysts have provided the following ratings for United Parcel Service UPS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, United Parcel Service has an average price target of $215.62 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $148.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaches This Major Level, Here's Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

The overall cryptocurrency market saw sharp recovery, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin BTC/USD, climbing above the $22,000 mark on Monday. Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also surpassed the $1,400 level this morning, with traders awaiting earnings from big US banks, including Bank of America Corporation BAC and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS today.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, are all trading higher Monday morning amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin is trading higher by 8.3% at around $22,230 since Saturday morning. Ethereum...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Cepton CPTN shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $1.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $246.4 million. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares rose 10.8% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $772.3 million. SkyWater Technology SKYT shares increased by 10.67% to $8.5. The market value of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Boeing And 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Qudian Inc. QD rose 61.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its QD Food ready-to-cook meal business. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 40% to $22.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 108% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $7 per share. ITHAX Acquisition...
STOCKS

Community Policy