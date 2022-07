For the Cowboys, every year comes with the same tone of high expectations and intense pressure. This from both media and fans. This year is no different. However I think 2022 may be the most strenuous its been in a few years for numerous reasons. This year takes on a different tone. Coming from another disappointing first-round exit; multiple key guys getting contracts or due for contracts, makes it feel like there needs to be more of a sense of urgency. Training camp is just about two weeks away. I think it’s the perfect time to highlight who the top 5 most important Cowboys are heading in the season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO