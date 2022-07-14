HERE IS HOW EVERY BEARS FAN SHOULD RAISE THEIR KID!!

As it turns out, even EA Sports’ Madden 23 is not too crazy about the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiving corps. The Green Bay Packers‘ wide receivers depth chart is going to look very different in 2022 than in years past. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown all left this offseason, leaving the team filling the voids left with free agency signings and NFL Draft selections. A once great strength now appears to be a weakness in Green Bay.
Justin Jefferson says that Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings star made the candid admission during an interview with Complex, while stating that he will be the top pass catcher after next season. "I'll say after this year I'll...
It seems as if every season, something historical happens whenever the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers won his lone Super Bowl after going into Chicago and beating the Bears in the NFC Championship game back in 2010. In 2019, the Packers celebrated their 100th birthday by...
The Green Bay Packers will start the 2022 season in hopes of returning to Super Bowl glory. The team has not won a title since the 2010 season and is in the waning days of Aaron Rodgers‘ Super Bowl window. While a championship is the ultimate team goal, there are still some great individual milestones that several Packers players can hit this year.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy delivered somewhat of an under-the-radar reminder this week: He's going to retire in three years. And with that, Murphy outlined his to-do list for the organization and what he hopes to accomplish before that times comes on July 13, 2025. It is a requirement...
Comments / 5