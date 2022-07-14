HERE IS HOW EVERY BEARS FAN SHOULD RAISE THEIR KID!!

As it turns out, even EA Sports’ Madden 23 is not too crazy about the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiving corps. The Green Bay Packers‘ wide receivers depth chart is going to look very different in 2022 than in years past. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown all left this offseason, leaving the team filling the voids left with free agency signings and NFL Draft selections. A once great strength now appears to be a weakness in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO