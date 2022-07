It’s amazing how much crossover there is between gardening and cooking, not just in terms of the ingredients themselves, but in the culture that surrounds the two disciplines. As a homesick pseudo-Singaporean, this week I was catching up on a podcast from back east where amazing local chef Christopher Tan waxing lyrical about Asian patisserie really helped me better articulate what I have always thought about gardening.

