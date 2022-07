By Randy Travis Published July 15, 2022 WAYCROSS, Ga. - Cell phone video shot inside Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia provides a stark example of how few employees are actually on the job these days. The video showed a dead prisoner slumped over a cell block railing, while others complain he’s been there for hours because no officer is on duty in their section of the prison. "No officer has came back in this building," said the anonymous inmate who narrates the video. "Ain’t nobody in over three hours. We have an inmate here that is dead …. hanging right here for the last two hours at least. Two and a half hours. Dead." FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/inmate-body-ware-county-understaffing-georgia-prison-system.

