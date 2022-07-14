ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Soft baked cookies, brownie bites recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05m0Xf_0gfWR5JX00
(FDA.gov)

(WKBN)- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that several baked snack products were recalled this week.

The FDA announced that Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has recalled several of its snacks, including cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownies. The recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The following items have been recalled:

Product DescriptionRetail UPCBest By DateImage

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz8535220001843/4/2023

3/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8535220001912/5/2023

2/6/2023

3/5/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz8535220002143/6/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8195970138013/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz8195970138182/6/2023

3/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz8535220006273/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz8195970112583/3/2023

3/4/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz8195970125692/12/2023

2/13/2023

2/20/2023

3/12/2023

3/13/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz8195970125761/6/2023

1/7/2023

1/19/2023

1/20/2023

2/12/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz8195970125832/10/2023

2/11/2023

2/17/2023

3/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz8195970132901/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz8195970133131/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz108195970145159/24/2022

1/20/2023See image below

The FDA said consumers who have this product should not eat it and should throw away any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

The announcement states that there have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are conducting the recall.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Brownie#The Recall#Brownies#Food Drink
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Plastic Contamination Leads to Multiple Snacks Being Recalled

A Chicago-based company recalled its snacks late last month after it learned about possible foreign material contaminating the products. Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC voluntarily recalled some of its cookies and other baked goods because the packages could have hard plastic pieces. They could pose a choking hazard. Enjoy Life...
FOOD SAFETY
MarketRealist

Who Makes Jif Peanut Butter? Brand Under Recall in 2022

Several Jif peanut butter products were voluntarily recalled in May 2022 due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall, which expanded to other food products including 7-Eleven peanut butter snack packs and some sold by Del Monte, has thrown peanut butter into short supply, only lengthening the 2022 food shortage list.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
RESTAURANTS
KX News

Dickinson police arrest alleged shooting suspect

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man, originally from Nevada, has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the head on Thursday. The shooting occurred on the 2600 block of Dakota Boulevard, according to Dickinson police. The suspect, later identified as Joseph Bullins, was eventually located in Stark...
DICKINSON, ND
MedicalXpress

Salmonella found in world's biggest chocolate plant

Salmonella bacteria have been discovered in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, the firm said Thursday. A company spokesman told AFP that production had been halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.
FOOD SAFETY
KX News

Attempted murder suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Bismarck police have issued a warning of a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing, and he is considered armed and dangerous, Authorities received information on the whereabouts of James Vann, 38-years-old. When police attempted to make contact with Vann, he fled the area in a vehicle and a short, high-speed chase ensued. Officers ended […]
BISMARCK, ND
PopSugar

This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes

If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried What’s Gaby Cooking’s Costco-Style Double Chocolate Chip Muffins and My World Has Flipped Upside-Down

The Costco experience can be summed up in a single product: their muffins. The breakfast bakes come in a limited number of flavors and Costco’s aisles are more carefully curated than your local grocery. The muffins, just like everything else in the store, are oversized. They’re priced per dozen so members can mix and match two 6-pack flavors. It’s bulk buying at its finest.
RECIPES
KX News

Police respond to gun threat in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Tuesday, around 6:40 p.m. Bismarck police responded to the 1,000 block of West Turnpike to what was described as an active situation. Officers on scene told KX they were responding to a report of one person threatening another person with a gun. Check for updates online and on-air regarding this developing story.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Wade Bison gets life in prison

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The man found guilty in a Morton County hit and run will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Wade Bison to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also ordered Bison to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy