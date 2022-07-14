ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Illinois AG Warns About Scams Related To Victims Highland Park Shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is encouraging residents to be alert for scams involving supporting the victims...

star967.net

Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood

Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.
CREST HILL, IL
star967.net

Investigation Underway After Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced the death of a 15-year-old University Park male. On Saturday morning at 5:55 am, authorities were called to the 900 block of Fiesta Drive after receiving a report of gunfire. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies discovered a male teenager who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the juvenile was declared deceased a short time later. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the University Park Police Department in the investigation.
WILL COUNTY, IL
star967.net

Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Trial In ComEd Bribery Case Moved To March

The trial for a longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and three others charged in the ongoing ComEd bribery case is being moved to next year. A federal judge has scheduled to the trial to begin March 6th due to a conflict with the case against singer R. Kelly. The ComEd case was scheduled to kick off in September but the judge changed the date after learning the large ceremonial courtroom in Chicago would still be tied up with Kelly’s trial, which begins next month. The “ComEd Four” were indicted in 2020 on charges accusing them of conspiring to provide Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Vigil Held To Honor Highland Park Shooting Victims

Highland Park is honoring the victims of last week’s deadly mass shooting in the northern suburb. Hundreds gathered last night for a vigil on the front lawn of the Highland Park City Hall. Those in attendance lit candles and shared messages of remembrance and resilience. Speaking to the crowd, Mayor Nancy Rotering said the trauma of gun violence doesn’t end when the shooting stops.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
star967.net

Less Than Two weeks To Apply To Become New Recruit For JPD

Joliet Police Department is hiring. According to their Facebook post, applications to become a Joliet Police Department Officer is due in less than two weeks. Starting salary is over $56,000 and goes to $100,000 by year three. Applications are due July 25th. Benefits include but not limited to:. •Annual Holiday...
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Man Remains in Jail Following Acquittal After Shouting Expletive in Courtroom

A Ford Heights man was found not guilty of Attempted Murder on Thursday but still remains in jail after being found in contempt of court after shouting an expletive as he was leaving the courtroom. 44-year-old Marvin Keys was acquitted of not only Attempted Murder but of Aggravated Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The jury began deliberations at 12:48 pm and returned with the not guilty verdicts less than two hours later. The charges stem from an incident in December of 2020 where Keys was accused of shooting the victim.
FORD HEIGHTS, IL
star967.net

Crest Hill Police Arrest Man After Allegedly Shooting At Neighbor

A Crest Hill man is arrested after shooting at his neighbor for allegedly taking his ATV. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark tells WJOL that on Sunday July 10th, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Clement for a theft of an ATV. While en route another call came in for shots fired in the same area. When police arrived they interviewed 56-year-old John Gasper who stated his ATV was missing and accused his neighbor of taking it. The victim stated that he had permission from Gasper to take the ATV and was going to do maintenance on the off road vehicle. The neighbors began to argue, and the victim allegedly pushed Gasper who then allegedly got a handgun from his vehicle, and fired in the direction of the neighbor hitting the drywall in the garage. No one was hurt.
CREST HILL, IL
star967.net

ComEd to pay $434 million back to customers

ComEd customers will start seeing monthly checks from the utility company as they are required to pay back $434 million over the next three years. The payments come from excess deferred income taxes collected by the company as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The plan comes after The Illinois Commerce Commission approved to credit nearly $485 million in tax refunds to the state’s electric customers beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Win Tickets to Blues Clues & You Live!

Blues Clues & You Live! is coming to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, Sunday October 16th!. Join Josh, Blue, Magenta, and Rainbow Puppy as they conjure up a magical theater show with your help!. Just listen to Eddie V and Hannah B in the morning at 8 am for...
JOLIET, IL

